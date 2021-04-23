this is how sam looks like captain america

The suit of Captain America that Sam Wilson will wear in Falcon and the Winter Soldier It has been a question mark for a long time. After months of leaks, an official trailer for Disney reveals Falcon’s outfit in the final episode of the series for Disney Plus.

If we remember, in the most recent chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam accepts his fate and take the mantle of Captain America. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers trusts his friend and gives him the shield, however, Sam hands it over to the government since he feels that it belongs to Steve.

A series of situations that we will not tell forces Sam to put on the suit. Even if that moment is exclusive to episode 6 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a leaked video allows you to see it for a fraction of a second. .

This material is part of a media campaign that begins after the end of the series, since it announces that all episodes are available on Disney Plus. The Captain America costume worn by Sam Wilson is inspired by comics And it confirms what we saw in that leak from China.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is one of the most popular Disney Plus series

After their debut on March 19, Falcon and the Winter Soldier became the most viewed content worldwide during your first weekend. After a more than interesting experiment with WandaVision, Marvel Studios returned to the action formula that we were used to in previous films.

Even if Captain America’s fate seems sealed, there are still rumors of the possible return of Chris Evans. The most recent is courtesy of Wyatt Russell, the actor who plays John Walker on the series. According to the new Cap, Evans will have a stake in the final episode of the Disney Plus series.

This could be related to what Kevin Feige said a few months ago. The director of Marvel Studios confirmed in an interview with Empire that Falcon and the Winter Soldier would reveal what happened to Steve Rogers. This does not guarantee the return of Chris Evans, as Captain America is not a priority (for now) and the actor himself has not given any indication that he will put the suit back on.

