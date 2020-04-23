The 1984 draft had a clear number Hakeem Olajuwon, who was chosen by Houston Rockets. The Bulls themselves have ensured that they had chosen the Nigerian center ahead of their own Michael Jordan. Thus, the next turn in the election was for Portland Trail Blazers, which a month before the draft he made known to Chicago Bulls that he wasn’t going to choose Jordan. The reason, simple: they didn’t want an escort, they already had Clyde Drexler, so they wanted to reinforce the inside game, and they ended up choosing Sam Bowie.

In a Draft in which in addition to the names of Olajuwon and Jordan appeared those of Barkley or Stockton, that of Sam Bowie is far behind. Many consider it an unforgivable failure for the Portland franchise, but the truth is that afterwards everything is easy to analyze. The Blazers needed a center and signed the best available once Olajuwon was chosen. And his career was not bad at all, although he was somewhat less brilliant than what he had shown in Kentucky in his university years.

In total, he played 10 seasons in the best basketball league in the world and averaged 16 points per game in his best year. He spent four seasons in Portland, four in New Jersey and 2 in the Lakers before retiring with a 34-year-old badly crushed by injuries that prevented him from performing at a better level. He averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his career. Obviously, it had nothing to do with Jordan, but he was a good center, valuable to his teams.

.