The recently held Draft 2020 of the WNBA It has gone down in history for being the first to be celebrated in a virtual way (due to the coronavirus health crisis). But, in addition to this, it has had the presence of Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most promising players of all time and selected at No. 1 by New York Liberty.

Weeks before the Draft celebration, all the experts placed her as the clear favorite to be chosen in the first pick, and it’s not for nothing. Ionescu is the first player in NCAA history, in both his men’s and women’s sections, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Expert in pick and roll and with its 1.80 meters high, the game of Sabrina Ionescu, from its first appearance, has captivated great basketball stars like Kobe Bryant. LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

The talented American player dominates practically all the main facets of the game: scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending … In her record of being the player with the most double triples (26) in NCAA history is the test.

However, the new player from the New York Liberty believes that she is still a long way from reaching her ceiling as a professional. After signing a sponsorship contract with Nike, his words were as follows: “I know there is a lot of pressure on me. I am excited about it, and I will use it as reinforcement to improve for the future. I still have a lot to work on.”

You built a program. You broke records. You won awards. You still have unfinished business. You’re ready to move the game forward, and now your name has been called. So, what’s next? You’ll show us. #justdoit @ sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/INHqGI7hkf – Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 18, 2020

