This is how Russian women take care of themselves

Russia is a country with extraordinary ethnic diversity, which has resulted in its women, with a mixture of Slavs, Cossacks, Mongols, Gypsies and Tatars, standing out for their beauty.

The list of famous models from that country is long, as is that of influencers on social networks, where you can see them wasting elegance and good taste, and accumulating millions of followers from all over the world.

But what is the secret of its beauty? To tell us a little about skin care and other aesthetic customs in her country, we spoke with Maria Karr, founder of Rumore Beauty (https://rumorebeauty.com/), the first Russian beauty store in the United States, offering more than 50 clean and natural skincare products from six brands born and made in Russia.

Connection with nature: For generations, Russian women have relied on natural ingredients and homemade beauty recipes to care for their skin, hair, and nails. They opted for herbs, fruits, vegetables, berries, tree parts (sap, bark, and leaves), and other botanical ingredients and used them in beauty rituals rather than manufactured products for most of the 20th century.

Although today Russian women have access to beauty products, the connection with nature still remains in their natural treatments.

“Ask a Russian woman about a beauty treatment she does at home and she will share some recipes that are simple but effective, like a strawberry mask or a nettle hair rinse,” explains María Karr.

So it’s no wonder that modern Russian skincare relies on natural ingredients that have been used by natives for generations: sea buckthorn, black currant, burdock, yarrow, chamomile, are just a few of the options. beauty. With that in mind, Russians are big fans of hydrolates, waters that are obtained through the process of steam distillation of plants. They usually come in mist or spray form and have been popular because of how versatile they are – you can use them for face, body, or hair skin.

Rumore Beauty has a wide selection of natural products./Courtesy

Skin care comes first: For Russian women, skin care has always taken precedence over makeup. In addition to having limited access to makeup products manufactured for most of the past century (mascara, lipstick, and powder were the most common and available makeup items of the time), maintaining healthy-looking skin has been very important.

“To achieve glowing skin without store-bought treatments, Russian women have been making and using natural home remedies for a long time. For modern women, having glowing, healthy-looking skin remains a priority even though they may be wearing makeup to enhance their natural appearance, but having a good canvas is the most important thing, ”says Karr.

Easy and uncomplicated: Traditionally, the Russian culture that formed over the past century did not encourage the vanity or luxuries of a lengthy and potentially expensive beauty ritual. Therefore, many opted for simple and uncomplicated skincare routines that were effective but did not require a lot of time or effort.

“While modern Russian women have quite a few products on their dressing tables, their routines are usually simple and easy to use: a cleanser, an optional toner or hydrolate, a serum as needed, a cream and an eye cream with a occasional application of a mask to nourish, hydrate or refresh the skin even more ”, says the expert.

Importance of cleanlinessDespite the historical lack of manufactured beauty products, Russians have always paid special attention to their hygiene. One of the most beloved beauty and wellness rituals has been the banya (Russian bath), a traditional steam bath that offers relaxation, detoxification, and benefits to stimulate blood circulation.

“A visit to a banya, usually a small log cabin, is known to cleanse the skin from the outside and help the body release toxins through sweat. Many enjoy using face and body scrubs inside the banya for a deeper exfoliation and hair treatments that can be applied during relaxation time, ”he says.

The banya or Russian bath is an ancient tradition to purify the skin./Shutterstock

Facial cleansing is the most important thing for Russian women, especially during their nightly beauty routine. Removing makeup, removing excess oil, dust and impurities from environmental pollution – these are all very important factors when choosing the right cleanser, and fortunately there have been many modern options to turn to: from micellar waters to cleansing and microbiome-friendly milks. gels to hydrophilic cleaning oils. The latter are a hybrid between a cleansing balm and a cleansing oil and have a rich, buttery texture that melts away makeup and impurities, nourishing and hydrating the skin.

