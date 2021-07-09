This is how Russian firefighters train during fire drill

Fire drills are practical exercises that involve the participation and coordination of the entire fire department. Requires a great prior preparation, The timely completion of which will allow obtaining highly relevant results and conclusions for the maintenance and improvement of the existing emergency plan.

In the fire station from Voronezh (Russia), the fire brigade prepares its fire drill by organizing timed stair climbing races.

In the pictures, one of the firefighters, Artur Vorobev is able to use his hook ladder to climb three floors during various timed drills that took place at his station.

This type of training helps Artur in its firefighting, but it is also measured like a sportas it competes with firefighters from across the country.

emb