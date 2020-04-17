It has been several weeks since the coronavirus it will take over the world and force us to stay in our homes for the good of all. Little by little, professional athletes have been sharing messages of encouragement and also some other video from their homes. Well, not all of them. How will it be happening these days Roger Federer? This is where the diary comes into play The Sun, almost going into the kitchen of the Swiss. They have been the first to share exclusive images of the Swiss in his house, where he can be seen calm and enjoying the ample space that he has in this confinement.

“What this will do is that we all begin to value our sport much more during this time,” were the words expressed by the champion of 20 Grand Slams when the coronavirus earthquake was gaining weight. Now that all that fear has come true, the only card we can play is to stay home, have patience, and wish that all this happens as soon as possible. Of course, neither Federer nor so many other tennis players will return all these months of competition that, unfortunately, can not be disputed.

For example Wimbledon, a tournament where the Basel tennis player was quick to react on social networks as soon as his cancellation was known. Devastated, that was the only word he tweeted. Of course, minutes later it was the player himself who admitted the desire to return to London in 2021. “I can not wait to return next year,” said the 38-year-old, who today spends his days with his wife and four children in one of his last acquired properties, a gigantic mansion in Switzerland. Yesterday, for example, we could see him very active on Twitter answering multiple messages from his followers.

Federer continues to trust like any other person affected by this pandemic, although he soon began to make a difference by contributing his grain of sand to better solve this catastrophe. “We are passing a challenging stage for everyone, none should be left behind. Mirka and I immediately decided to donate a million Swiss francs to the most disadvantaged families in Switzerland, although this contribution is only a start, let’s hope that many other families can join and continue supporting the people who need it the most. Together we can overcome this crisis, we must remain united and, above all, healthy, “stressed the current number 3 in the world.

.