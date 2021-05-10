this is how Rocío Carrasco’s documentary was recorded

The recording of Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries, the Telecinco space called Rocío: Telling the truth to stay alive, was an odyssey in itself, as Socialité has revealed, that discovered some of the details of that shoot.

Record Rocío Carrasco recounting her hard experiences with her ex-husband Antonio David Flores and the relationship with her children took four weeks, since last February 2 and it took ten hours a day, from nine in the morning to seven in the afternoon, in which only a stop was made to eat.

The place chosen for that recording was secret and it was described in Socialité as “a bunker”. On the outside, it barely looks like a garage door, outside of which neighbors declared they had seen Rocío Carrasco smoking and waiting for her current husband, Fidel Albiac.

It was Albiac who used to bring food for Rocío and the team, about 28 people and supposedly remained outside during his wife’s statements, so as not to interfere with them.

He did have to intervene in the hardest moments. “Reliving the violent aggression of her daughter and the subsequent events emotionally impacts Rocío Carrasco to such an extent that you start to feel short of breath. Your pulsations accelerate, Rocío Carrasco breaks down and loses control of her emotions, she is suffering an anxiety crisis, the program team freaks out and the management decides to stop the recording (…) Rocío cannot breathe “, is told in Socialité.

Then it is Albiac who tries to calm Rocío and the one who asks that the recording be finished for that day. However, Rocío Carrasco recovered and they continued recording.

The fuchsia wardrobe that the protagonist wears in all the installments was not accidental either. It was chosen for the direction of the documentary, to “demonstrate an attitude of joy and improvement”.