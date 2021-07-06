This is how Richard Donner turned his ‘Superman’ into a classic of superhero cinema that still has not been reached in many respects

Richard Donner’s death leaves us without one of the classic mainstream film directors since the 1970s. If only he had directed ‘Superman’, ‘The prophecy’ and ‘The Goonies’ we would be talking about a real colossus of popular culture, capable of bringing all genres to his ground and shining in them without devouring them or looking down on them.

But Donner was much more: in his filmography films as varied as ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘Ghosts attack the boss’, ‘Maverick’, ‘Assassins’ or ‘Lady Falcon’ are chained, among many others. Quite a superb walk through the more commercial side of Hollywood cinema, its many aspects and always initiating a style between craftsmanship and authorship that it shares with the great names of fantasy from the eighties, when the genre was not yet a meat grinder. franchisee.

However, few of his films match the impact and significance of his ‘Superman’, a production so far reaching in popular culture that without it, possibly, we would not be talking about superhero cinema as we know it today. Although the first film of the DC hero has antecedents in serials like those of other Marvel and DC heroes (including those of the Kryptonian himself) and in films of a very different tone, such as the feature film of the television Batman, in 1978 Superman took the lockers around the world.

Its impact was such that during the eighties, all the superhero movies were official sequels, a few reluctant spin-offs (‘Supergirl’) and loads of copycats. Until 1989 and the arrival of the overwhelming ‘Batman’, whose narrative structure and visual style still drew a lot from the key points of ‘Superman’, did not begin to see a diversification of the possibilities of superhero cinema, which would definitely arrive with the ‘Spider -Man ‘from Raimi and the’ X-Men ‘movies.

What makes superman great

The first and second installments were shot almost simultaneously, with several endings for the first part in anticipation of no sequels being filmed. Finally, Donner left ‘Superman II’ due to disagreements with the producers and was replaced by Richard Lester, which lightened the drama of the sequel’s story. In recent years it has been possible to see a very remarkable Richard Donner’s Cut from ‘Superman II’, although the absolute classic is still the first installment.

What undoubtedly gives ‘Superman’ its classic flair is that its greatness comes from both its unexpected and expected elements. Among the latter, undoubtedly stands out the ironclad composition of its script, an absolutely classic text that works like well-oiled machinery. It tells the story of the origin of the hero, his arrival on Earth, his adaptation to the new environment and his transformation into a savior, with a format that is still considered today a master structure to be imitated, parodied or perverted.

Each of the three acts in the film takes place in one location (Krypton, Smallville, Metropolis) and each of them concludes with an apprenticeship for the hero. This, which may sound naive and forced, possibly it was in the original script by Mario Puzo, who is said to have written a more early version camp and innocent, in the style of the comics of the mid-century character. But Donner and his collaborators remade it to give it this iron structure, so imitated and understandable by audiences of all ages.

And in this kind of exhibition transparency so many decisions of the film are framed, that it does not want to reformulate anything, but to lay the foundations for a clear and clean mythology. For example, the choice of Christopher Reeve as the protagonist, a hero of one piece and without edges of any kind. You just have to compare it with the physique and the interpretation of Henry Cavill to be very clear about the differences between both views of the character. On the other hand, it is impossible to understand more classic incarnations of Superman, such as those of ‘Smallville’, ‘Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ or the recent ‘Superman & Lois’ without the long shadow of Reeve. And subtleties of his interpretation, such as the nuances that differentiate Superman and Clark Kent, have impacted the superhero genre until reaching the MCU.

Another obvious example of that clarity without folds or traps when presenting a hero, without sinning from naivety or simplicity: the suit. It is amazing that at this point such a striking and outdated uniform continues to hold the type when, without going any further, the Batman designed a decade later in the Tim Burton film has been more than exceeded. There’s no attempt to reinvent the wheel here (like, say, putting heavy armor on Flash) and the Superman suit is effective, iconic, realistic, and straightforward.

On the other hand, there are elements in ‘Superman’ that are not so obvious, and that end up rounding out the complexity of the film. One ingredient that makes it very special – in fact, there are those who find it problematic – is the absence of tangible enemies, supervillains beyond Lex Luthor’s criminal mastermind. Leaving aside that Luthor is a classic Superman nemesis from the comics, where they were already well aware of the muscle vs. brain, this theoretical problem was solved with the significantly simpler ‘Superman II’, where we already have supervillains of the whole life.

The superheroic condition of ‘Superman’ is amply demonstrated when he faces challenges of all kinds, from deflecting missiles to preventing Air Force One from crashing, not to mention, ahem, modifying the passing of time. The only thing it doesn’t do is hit anyone, which undoubtedly goes a bit against the very essence of the superhero genre., but it has undoubtedly contributed its grain of sand when it comes to providing Superman with that component of isolation with respect to the rest of the superheroes that he conserves today.

A bunch of Iconic decisions that have turned ‘Superman’ into a fireproof moviehey in which the special effects have not even aged noticeably. Richard Donner leaves, but he leaves behind a legacy of legendary movies and hits, none as notorious as the Man of Steel’s first great adventure.