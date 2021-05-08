This is how Rafa Nadal forgets the defeat of Madrid

Rafael Nadal left the race Madrid after the defeat in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. The European clay tour is intense and every day counts. Also to take a break and recharge batteries.

On Friday he left the Magic Box. On Saturday, back home, he took a break as he likes, going sailing. Contact with the sea, a balm for stumbling and also a refuge after victory. Always an ideal setting to disconnect.

Not for long this time because Rafa Nadal travels to Rome this Sunday as another ATP Masters 1000 tournament awaits him.

Debut against Sinner or Humbert

The Godó champion already knows that he will have a difficult debut, predictably on Wednesday May 12, against the young Italian Jannik Sinner or against the Frenchman Ugo Humbert, in a lower step but also with a lot of talent.

On the horizon of the Foro Italico, eighth with Denis Shapovalov or Casper Ruud, currently in the semifinals of Madrid, and possible option of revenge against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. For the semifinals, Diego Schwartzman, his executioner in the 2020 edition, or Daniil Medvedev.

At the top of the frame, Novak Djokovic, which will open against Britain’s Daniel Evans or American Taylor Fritz.

Nadal starts as second seeded in Rome, a condition that he will lose from Monday, in favor of Medvedev, and that opens the option in the Roland Garros draw that ends up meeting Djokovic in the ‘semis’, and not only in the final as was the possibility all along in Rome.