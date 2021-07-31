This is how Rafa Nadal congratulated Pablo Carreño after his bronze in Tokyo

Pablo Carreño He has lived today one of the most beautiful and important days of his entire life. The Asturian tennis player defeated Novak Djokovic and got the medal of bronze in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, a success that has already savored the spearhead of Spanish tennis on multiple occasions. Yes, let’s talk about Rafael Nadal, who did not miss the opportunity to congratulate his compatriot through social networks. The Mallorcan, who is already preparing in Washington for his next tournament, was very happy: “Great Pablo! What a joy! Congratulations! “, He wrote through Instagram.

