This is how private detectives hunt them down

Tasks to monitor teleworkers have skyrocketed during the pandemic. (Photo: Krisanapong Detraphiphat / Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed many aspects of life as we knew it. But if something has not changed one iota, it is the Cervantes cliché of the Spanish picaresque. We were told that we would emerge stronger from this health crisis, but for the moment it is only confirmed that some do it with more folly.

The teleworker who signs up telematically, but goes down to do the shopping or takes the opportunity to go to the gym. The one who calls the company saying that he has been in contact with positives and is going to miss an antigen test or PCR, but then they catch him on the street. Even the one who has taken a leave of absence for ERTE, but then is doing little black work. This is the X-ray of the new targets to monitor that have proliferated in the private detective agencies of our country.

In light of these cases, the Professional Association of Private Detectives of Spain (APDPE), a benchmark in the sector with implementation in all communities, have prepared an assessment report. They have determined that this type of service has increased in regions with a large business network such as Madrid, Catalonia, Valencia or some cities in the Basque Country.

The loss of people on the street has made the monitoring more difficult. (Photo: Pekic / Getty Images)

This is a trend that has also been noted by the Professional Association of Judicial Experts and Private Detectives (APPJD). “Before it was something very residual but now the percentage of cases has increased,” they indicate from the board of this association, stating that a good part of the work “is just as new as the introduction of teleworking.”

Regarding the price of the service, sources from the APPJD also explain that the number of hours in which the monitoring is carried out varies a lot, depending on the case, and that there are companies that …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.