This is how Prince Harry got his new job

(CNN Business) – Prince Harry found a new job: The Duke of Sussex joined a tech startup called BetterUp as an impact director, providing mental health services and training to clients online. The job announcement came weeks after the explosive interview he and his wife Meghan Markle gave Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed the mental health struggles that accompany real life.

First Move’s Julia Chatterley spoke with CEO Alexi Robichaux about Harry’s role at BetterUp and the company’s mission.

WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, is a BetterUp customer.

Explain Harry’s mission please. I read it as a gym for mental health. What does that mean?

Robichaux: The easiest way to think about BetterUp is that we are taking what was traditionally considered competitive training and putting it in the pockets of workers and professionals around the world. We are a professional mobile platform that connects people with dedicated one-on-one training that they can take regarding leadership, sleep, nutrition, and parenting. They do it through video chat and text message from the comfort of your phone.

You say BetterUp is artificial intelligence on. What does that mean in practice?

Robichaux: You can think of eHarmony. We use machine learning and artificial intelligence to help find the right trainers for you. We analyze 120 variables from the data you provide us through a quick questionnaire. It feels natural, comfortable, energizing, and safe.

So explain the role of Prince Harry. What is an impact manager?

Robichaux: We arrived at the title of the position together. Organically we were having these conversations about how BetterUp’s mission is bigger than BetterUp. He has been doing this work in his own life for years. We can change the global dialogue to not think of mental health as the absence of mental illness, but to think of mental health as performance and fulfillment of its potential. That’s a huge global impact that BetterUp can be a part of. He can hold us accountable and also accelerate that by expanding our global community, reaching out and influencing everything from our product experience to helping us partner with companies and organizations globally to expand our impact around the world.

What is it about Harry’s experience and CV that makes you believe that he is the right person for this position?

Robichaux: First of all, it’s who he is as a person. I was very impressed by his genuine and sincere desire to be of service and have a positive impact on the world. Second, you’ve gotten the job done, from Heads Together to the Invictus games. He has an incredible track record in advancing this mental fitness mission. Long before we had a chance to meet him, I had always daydreamed that maybe we would be lucky enough to work with someone like him who has been one of the world’s leading forces for mental health. We couldn’t have thought of someone better for this role and we are delighted to be working with him.

Critics will look at this and say it’s a great PR stunt. When you watch the Oprah Winfrey interview, are you worried that it might be a distraction to the overall business?

Robichaux: I think the main of that is a sure thing, we will take (the effect on) public relations. That is not why we started working with Prince Harry. His insight and unique experiences are difficult to put into words. That’s where we focus and design the role around.

How much are they going to pay Prince Harry?

Robichaux: As you can imagine, we don’t disclose anyone’s compensation, so we can’t comment on that.