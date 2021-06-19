This is how Porsche “mistreats” the Taycan Cross Turismo in the dunes and snow

The launch of the Taycan sparked excitement around the house Porsche, with an extensive legion of faithful parishioners. The product has been well received, but not happy with a zero-emission saloon capable of doing 0 to 100 km / h in less than five seconds in any of its versions, the Stuttgart firm went a step further by highlighting the off-road soul of a more robust looking body, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

And to convince us of the benefits of your product, the German company’s marketing has outdone itself once again in a new clip. The Taycan Cross Turismo is undoubtedly an exciting car, but many potential owners want to learn more about its guts. As there will be more than one interested in how Porsche’s first “crossover” wagon will handle extreme hot and cold environments, the brand has taken its creature to two tracks along with a hot air balloon, a team of sleds, camels and a very skilled drone pilot.

The resulting video is something that something will at least give you to tell someone later and look like a scholar. After all, the protagonist of this story adds more ground clearance in front of the Taycan saloon, as well as plastic moldings in the lower body area and a tailgate, making it the most practical electric vehicle from Porsche. . And to show just how capable it is in off-road situations, Porsche has gone as much to the sands of a desert as to a frozen lake.

More than 5,000 kilometers and 60 degrees Celsius separate the two extreme scenarios that the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has gone through to make the film. The music underlines the sequence and conduction as a symphony of contrasts between the Finnish forests and the eldest sand desert of the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, Jhonny FPV (his real name is Johnny Schaer, but he has changed his last name to First Person View in reference to his work as a drone pilot) is responsible for making the viewer part of the action of the film.

“It is indescribable to see and feel how the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo unfolds its potential on all types of surfaces. I knew that electric cars accelerate a lot, but seeing that power can be transmitted in such a way on ice and in sand was incredible, ”says Schaer.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll have one.” Considering that he bought his first drone at the age of 15 and, just a few days later, he got a second and a third and has not stopped until he becomes a professional capable of directing movies, it is likely that he will do it sooner than late.

Source: Porsche

Photo gallery:

Photos