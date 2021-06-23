This is how polio was eliminated in Spain

The poliomyelitis went from causing more than 2,000 cases annually in 1960 to 62 cases in 1965 in Spain, thanks to the National campaign for oral polio vaccination. Conceived by Dr. Florencio Pérez Gallardo, who carried out the epidemiological and virological investigations, We started the vaccination in León on May 14, 1963, reaching, in itineraries with which we traveled throughout the province, all children from three months to seven years.

At that time, polio created panic in the population of the most advanced countries and that led to a great effort in basic research (Nobel Prize in 1954 to Enders, Weller and Robbins) and applied, with the development of Salk vaccines (inactivated , dead) and Sabin (attenuated, alive).

The Polio Vaccination Pilot Campaign served to dramatically lower the levels of paralysis and deaths and paved the way for their elimination in Spain

The Sabin vaccine, highly effective and administered very simply, orally, quickly led to the elimination of the disease and its terrible consequences in many countries of the world.

In Spain, the work of Dr. Florencio Pérez Gallardo and his nucleus of young collaborators provided the necessary knowledge to propose, now 58 years ago, a universal coverage vaccination campaign for susceptible age groups: the Pilot Campaign. This served to dramatically lower the levels of paralysis and deaths and paved the way for their elimination in Spain.

For years members of the same family were estranged by polio. / © Courtesy of Rafael Nájera

Minimal resources

The resources at our disposal would seem ridiculous today, but with them it was possible to eliminate one of the most terrible health problems of the moment. Unfortunately, the lack of the necessary support meant that what could have been completed in a few years was delayed longer than desirable.

When living fundamentally with many mothers and their children, I perceived a rapprochement between people from the same family who had been estranged for years and for whom contact with their children established a desire for solidarity, which made them come closer

From the beginning, when living fundamentally with many mothers and their children, I perceived a rapprochement between people from the same family who had been estranged for years and for whom contact with their children established a desire for solidarity, which made them come closer. It was a new and endearing feeling.

We arrived at places that seemed incredible at the time, such as the region of La Cabrera, in León, which had been nominated to join the Royal Board of Las Hurdes but, when rejected, was completely abandoned.

Dr. Rafael Nájera during the vaccination campaign in Benuza, León. / © Courtesy of Rafael Nájera

The deaths were ‘testimonial’: they were registered when the thaw in spring made it possible to circumvent the mountain passes and approach the towns with Civil Registry, as in the case of Truchas.

I lived experiences that we could consider ‘medieval’, such as perceiving that time was counting on parameter ‘grandfather-grandson’. An old man in Las Médulas told me in all seriousness that his grandparents had worked with the Romans and that they were “very bad.”

In Cain I lived the drama of the most terrible migration, crossing the mountain through incredible paths until I reached a brutally unknown world, but which lit a flame of hope.

The lessons learned

The anti-polio campaigns introduced in Spain, among other things, the concept of total coverage for all children, which gave way to the implementation of vaccination schedules that, adopted by the health authorities and accepted by the population, have led to the control of many infectious diseases.

Vaccination in Picos de Europa. José Vega Villalonga. Provincial Chief of Health of León and Rafael Nájera, on the way to Caín, walking from the hermitage of Corona. / © Courtesy of Rafael Nájera

Another consequence of the success of the Vaccination Pilot Campaign was the creation in Spain of the first research institute for diseases caused by viruses, the National Center for Health Virology and Ecology, based in Majadahonda and where, in addition to continuing studies on polio and other enteroviruses, studies on respiratory and exanthematic viruses, such as influenza, measles, rubella and mumps, were carried out, which led to the implantation of the corresponding vaccines.

The polio vaccination campaign gave way to the implementation of vaccination schedules, which has led to the control of many infectious diseases

In the case of influenza, as the National Influenza Center of the World Health Organization (WHO), it began the surveillance of this disease and of the new variants that were naturally selected by mutation or by genetic mixtures, causing pandemics.

National Polio Vaccination Campaign Poster. / © Courtesy of Rafael Nájera

In short, the teachings of that time allow us to reflect on the best use of resources, generally scarce, and the value of the human factor that must strive to generate confidence in the population to achieve the most efficient response to any situation.

Often times, limited resources well used can provide amazing results. Today, many situations in the face of COVID-19 make me reflect on the dedication and heroism of so many anonymous fighters of essential jobs, both health and social support, as necessary as the first.

I want to dedicate this small but sincere memory to them.

Rafael Najera He vaccinated the first girl in Spain with the Sabin vaccine and years later signed the World Health Organization certificate for the elimination of polio in Europe. He was the first director of the Carlos III Health Institute.

Here is the interview that Rafael Nájera granted to SINC in October 2020.

Rafael Nájera in 2020. / Ricardo Santamaría-ISCIII

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.