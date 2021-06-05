This is how photos work in WhatsApp with self-destruction

This is how photos work on WhatsApp with self-destruction | Pixabay

As you may recall, the app WhatsApp recently is testing a new tool to make photos and videos also disappear, and if you have not used it yet, this time we will tell you how to do it.

WhatsApp has different tools in test state, such is the case of this new function that is being presented.

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, the founder of Facebook and the head of WhatsApp announced in an interview for the specialized portal WABetaInfo the new functions that will come to the mobile application.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to know if someone has added you

Thus, with the intention of offering better services in the style of ‘temporary messages’, WhatsApp announced the function of See only once.

Users will be able to send a photo or video to any new conversation so that recipients can only open the file once before it disappears.

It should be noted that the See once function is similar to the option to send stories that can only be seen once in private Instagram messages.

In the case of WhatsApp, the function can only be activated for new conversations and while sending, the system will warn us through a pop-up window that the receiver will be able to take screenshots of the content before it disappears.

The other function that will soon come to the famous WhatsApp application is the multi-device platform so that users can synchronize the same account on a total of four devices.

This solution is highly anticipated by the community since the release of WhatsApp Web, since this service only works with the smartphone turned on and connected to the Internet.

It may interest you: In separate beds? Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

Zuckerberg stressed that conversations after multi-device platform activation will continue to be end-to-end encrypted.

Then Cathcart added that the new feature will have a beta so that in “one or two months” users can test it before its official launch.

The executive also admitted that the deployment of multi-device WhatsApp will make it possible for the service to have new applications such as WhatsApp for iPad, one of the most recurrent requests from Apple users.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

However, the application belonging to Facebook still has a number of details that many users seek from Telegram.

It is for this reason that WhatsApp Plus has been developed, an alternative to the original application that has more functions.

An example is that it is possible to change the total color of the platform and it is now in version 16.00.

It may interest you: Exotic fighter, Kristal Passion, lose his life in the sea

WhatsApp Plus 16.00 now has a variety of elements that the original application does not have or that are soon to be activated.

However, it should be noted that you may be the victim of a future ban or deletion of your account, so it will depend on each user if they want to use it or not.

It is important to point out that in order to download it you can get the APK you just have to look for it in the browser and if you want to use the web, remember to always check the URL and that it is from a reliable site, otherwise you could be downloading malware or viruses they would affect your phone.