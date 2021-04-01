This is how Pfizer manufactures its millions of doses of covid-19 vaccines

Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective in young people 1:02

(CNN) – When the coronavirus pandemic began, the challenge for Pfizer and BioNTech was not just to develop a covid-19 vaccine, they also had to make it, and in the hundreds of millions.

It was no small thing. Until the end of last year, no mRNA vaccine had ever been licensed and no company had manufactured such a vaccine at scale.

Pfizer has now shipped more than 100 million doses to the US and said this week that it had successfully met its goal of 120 million ready-to-ship doses by the end of March.

For Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer, the mission is even more dose. Billions of doses.

“Our goal has been to produce 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to make as many doses as possible. In fact, I don’t even have a production target, ”McDermott told CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta during an exclusive tour of its manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in March. “Our goal is to produce as many as possible to reach 2 billion doses this year as soon as possible.”

Pfizer / BioNTech’s global goal is 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year.

Pfizer’s big bet

Pfizer met its first milestones with a substantial initial investment and had no guarantees.

Pfizer was part of “Operation Maximum Speed” as a potential supplier of covid-19 vaccines and had a purchase agreement for 100 million initial doses. However, the company did not receive federal funding for research or development of the vaccine.

So while Pfizer could repurpose some of its equipment at its main manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, most of what is out now didn’t exist a year ago.

“Pfizer has spent nearly $ 2 billion on risk on the overall program. Since manufacturing, my team spent $ 500 million, even before we got out of clinical trials. So everyone was completely at risk. We didn’t know if we had a product that was going to work, ”McDermott said.

Before Pfizer settled on its final candidate vaccine, it was considering four different options. That meant McDermott and his team had to be prepared to go in any direction.

“I think we’re going to have dinner tonight and we have to make dessert, but I don’t know what dessert we’re going to have. So start buying ingredients, ”he said. Maybe we’re making a cake, maybe we’re making brownies. Let’s bring the standard materials we need. So filling this pantry was quite, quite expensive.

One of the most important steps limiting the speed of this production, according to McDermott, has been the availability of raw materials and specifically lipids, the fatty substance that safely houses mRNA until it can reach our cells.

‘The lipid nanoparticle has not been used in a large commercial product. Therefore, the lipid suppliers were not very large. So we are working very closely with them to build more lipid capacity and actually to produce lipids at this facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, ”McDermott said.

The heart of mRNA

The Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine can be described simply as mRNA lodged in a lipid layer, but the successful production of that by the millions was down to something the size of a quarter.

“The heart of this whole machine is what’s called an impact jet mixer,” McDermott said as he twirled it between his fingers.

The impact jet mixer, also known as a tea shaker, works by simply pumping lipids on one side and mRNA on the other, forcing them together with 180 kilos (400 pounds) of pressure. That is what creates the lipid nanoparticle that is essentially the vaccine.

These are not just lipids, Pfizer / BioNTech had to engineer the right combination of four different lipids that would not only protect the mRNA on the way to the cells, but then release the mRNA once it gets there.

While the process of creating lipid nanoparticles is not new, McDermott said the challenge was to scale up this process.

“The first time someone showed me this impact jet mixer, I said, ‘You can’t be serious’, how can billions of doses be passed here? So my confidence level was pretty low. Not that it could be done, I knew it worked on this scale, but how could it be multiplied? “

McDermott’s first thought was to go on a larger scale, make a large-scale tea whisk to allow more volume to pass through. When that didn’t work, they ended up replicating the quarter-size mixers and implemented technology to ensure efficiency in order to increase production.

“There is a computer system that is running the entire apparatus that makes sure it has the precise amount of flow and pressure. And that allowed us to get more production. Although this size is small, we were able to really scale it to our original design of this machine. We are currently operating at four times capacity. “

Make it modular

Part of what has allowed Pfizer to continue to make room for these new formulation suites has been its strategy of using prefab construction.

At its 1.6 million cubic meter Kalamazoo facility, Pfizer is installing about 1,200 square meters of modular rooms that are first built in Texas and then shipped to Kalamazoo.

“We had planned to expand our formulation capacity. The question was, how can we do it quickly? If we had built it wall-to-wall on site, it would have taken us a year. By doing it in a modular way, we could cut that in half, ”McDermott says.

Putting each room in its place is surprisingly easy. With the help of compressed air, think of an air hockey table, you can simply slide them into place. The rooms are then ready to be connected to electricity, sterilized and put into operation.

With each of these improvements, Pfizer says it has gone from producing 3 million to 4 million doses of vaccines a week to 13 million doses a week. The company expects to double that number again by mid-year. That will mean roughly 100 million doses a month and the ability to meet its target of 300 million total doses delivered to the US government by July.

What’s next for the vaccine?

McDermott says the last 12 months have been “like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my career.”

“When I was a kid, my dad worked for NASA,” McDermott said. “He was lucky enough to be in mission control in Houston when Neil Armstrong stepped on the Moon at just that amazing moment.”

«I never imagined having such a moment in my life. Certain? For example, what are the chances that something like this would happen again? “

Then came December 13, 2020, the day that America’s first coronavirus vaccine, the first step in ending the pandemic, left the facility.

“The day we shipped the first doses out of these facilities, he rushed me like this was my moment,” McDermott said. “That was our launch to the moon.”

But McDermott says vaccine supply is always on their mind and they have to prepare for the future, and that means variants of coronavirus.

Although there is no evidence that people immunized with Pfizer’s vaccine are less protected against current variants, the company has begun testing a third dose of its current vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they are also in ongoing discussions with regulators about the possibility of testing a modified vaccine to protect against worrying variants in a Phase 1/2 study.

The company’s next big leap is being ready to take it to patients, if necessary.

Pfizer’s goal, McDermott says is to be able to develop a new variant-specific vaccine, obtain it through production, and deliver it to patients in a matter of months.