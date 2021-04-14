This is how PayPal protects all private data | Technology

PayPal is an alternative platform to credit and debit cards for online purchases. In addition to offering the necessary security.

PayPal is an online payment service that was postulated several years ago as a very decent alternative to bank cards, especially when making payments online, and this is Due to the guarantees it offers to the buyer, in addition to other advantages that make it a comfortable and safe method to pay online. Although it is also close to becoming an electronic wallet.

But is PayPal really safe? How does the service protect users? Then you will know how the platform manages to be safe and provide protection to the people who use it and the money they have deposited.

Still not using PayPal to buy your purchases online? We tell you everything you need to know to pay for your online purchases with PayPal.

Is PayPal safe to deposit your money and make purchases?

For a company like PayPal, the security of its users’ data and their communications is essential, since its credibility and reliability depend on it. No one would use a platform that could lightly expose your banking details.

Transactions are carried out using secure connection SSL encryption technology, this is a global security standard that allows encrypted data transfer between a browser and a server. That is, it encrypts the information and decrypts it upon arrival through the Internet.

The information is encrypted in 128 bits, which translates into a difficult to pronounce figure consisting of 34 followed by 36 zeros of possible combinations, which would take a supercomputer hacker an inordinate amount of years, more than a sextillion to be exact. In addition, PayPal performs checks from the web to ensure that users are communicating from a sufficiently secure browser.

It has the same data security standard as companies such as VISA or MasterCard. The difference is that PayPal acts as an intermediary, so it does not reveal your data during a transaction, something that can happen when paying with a card, according to Insider.

Obviously, if a user reveals their email and password through phishing, their data can be exposed, but In everything that depends on PayPal, you are insured. It is also highly recommended to activate two-step authentication so that access to the account not only depends on a password, but also on direct communication with you via text message.

The platform has mechanisms to protect its users against external fraud

In addition to the protection that, in itself, is necessary to be able to offer your service, PayPal also offers different tools to protect its users in their purchases, as well as in your returns and claims.

It has a security center with a protection section for the buyer and another for the seller. If your purchase does not arrive in good condition, does not correspond to the seller’s description or arrives incomplete, PayPal will refund the money. Although there are purchases that it does not cover:

Related to real estate. Motor vehicles and industrial machinery. Custom made items that differ significantly from the description. Items with monetary value issued by stores such as gift cards and prepaid cards. Items that violate our policies. Any item that was purchased in person (and not online). Sending money or transactions to friends or family. Disputes submitted after 180 days from the purchase day of the item not received or claims for items that differ significantly from the seller’s description. Items showing normal wear and tear, as well as items accurately described by the seller.

As indicated in their security section, monitor transactions 24 hours a day to prevent fraud and identity theft.

Through their security center you can open a dispute to try to resolve the problem directly with the seller, or elevate that dispute to a claim for PayPal to intervene and investigate what happened. After this, the money is returned to the user if he is right in his claim.

Things you should know about PayPal

To be able to pay using PayPal, the website where you want to pay must be compatible with your payment platform.

You can pay in PayPal in different ways, For example, linking a bank account, a bank card, or depositing money in the PayPal account by transfer. In addition to this, PayPal balance cards can also be purchased.

On the other hand, you can also use PayPal to send and receive money with contacts, something very useful in these times.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Jacinto Araque.