This is how parents celebrate their day … ‘the great absentee’ mask | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY.- This Sunday the parents were the protagonists of the Father’s Day celebrations in Mexican homes, where they were celebrated in various ways.

In Mexico City, complete families were seen walking in open spaces such as the Alameda Central, the Historic Center or Chapultepec.

Despite the fact that this Monday, Mexico City returns a yellow traffic light due to the rise in covid-19 infections, some of the walkers left without face masks on the street, and others decided not to use it correctly.

A series of images from the Cuartoscuro photography agency shows some parents and children without masks to protect themselves from possible contagion.

In Mexico, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

