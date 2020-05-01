In two months, Mexico went from 1 to around 20 thousand infections of the new virus that originated in Wuhan, China. Here are some of the faces and fronts that we have been able to notice.

By Gustavo Sánchez B. / @gustavosanbe

LThe silent war began before February 28 but we did not realize it. That day, Undersecretary Hugo López Gatell reported it: “We already have a confirmed case of coronavirus. This we would consider to be the index case ”. He thus spoke of a man hospitalized at INER, 35, with a history of traveling to Italy, where he was from February 14 to 22; began to show symptoms on the 23rd.

Previously, since January 21, a confirmed coronavirus carrier in the United States He walked like at home, through public places in Mexico City. The 38-year-old Chinese national got on an Uber, He ate tacos, visited the Metropolitan Cathedral, and stayed at the Hilton Hotel in the Historic Center.

Since March, the cases were “falling” first dropwise; then it became a domino effect.

This is the territory of silent war, where the capital and states “painted” in red appear (one stronger than the other): Mexico City, State of Mexico, Baja California…

Faced with an invisible enemy – as he called it at the time Emmanuel Macron– that sneaks through public hospitals, goes through the doors of houses, and also gets on trucks, antibacterial gel has become one of our favorite purchases. Our protective shield, along with the mask covers. Even the artisans took a little turn and made cloth face masks to survive the other parallel crisis.

Slippery as the new virus is, it continues its way to the farthest corner, but begins its expansion near the cities.

Meanwhile, other fronts emerge, other dramas, which do not involve numbers but stories. Microhistories that people like the one who writes this or the one who reads know, in a country marked by its inequalities and its recent change of government that promised a “fourth transformation”, but never imagined a pandemic that now has much of Mexico (it is said that more than half) in their homes.

The face of Mexico today is closed businesses, hotels that said goodbye to Easter profits, Metro stations without access, as well as several hospitals, public or private, already saturated.

Meanwhile, the face of Congress – for a change – is the lack of consensus, because they still do not finalize an agreement on the presidential initiative that seeks to redirect the budget:

In a meeting with the president of @senadomexicano @monicaferbal, we made a telephone consultation with @HLGatell and his primary recommendation is NOT to hold extraordinary sessions in the next two weeks, since it will be the peak of the epidemic. We will attend to your recommendation. pic.twitter.com/wxN5nIosSC – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) May 1, 2020

But there is also another face: vendors who refuse to “starve” one day, two, or the remaining 4 weeks, possibly to return to the ‘normal’ that has been out of our hands since mid-March, although we know that, for a time at least, nothing will ever be the same with a virus inoculating in each one of us.

And there is also the face of greed present: Elektra and Coppel stores They remained open until this week, due to the decision of owners such as Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who rejected the strategy of “staying home.” Stores with rivers of people who turn a block, waiting to receive money, some from the United States, where a bigger drama is lived. Others are trained to pay what they owe, that ch little subscription ’, which now worries more about not being able to pay.

Others like Aurrerá have taken measures such as preventing the entry of older adults and that one per family enter.

One more face is that of neighbors in Mexico City. Singing, screaming and clapping on their balconies to break the drowsiness:

But the face of Mexico is also Culiacan, where fed up with the quarantine -which was first until April 30 and now will be until May 30- many went out to buy in full Children’s Day:

Today in Culiacán they forgot to stay home and looked for a pretext. pic.twitter.com/ebGz2wvkLG – Martín Alzate (@martinalzate) May 1, 2020

The face of death is the most feared: What a way to rage at the great Óscar Chávez, this “damn” virus (Ana Lilia Pérez would say)! We will always remember him with affection and we will listen to his songs in this stage of voluntary confinement, where we most require music for the soul.

Just as there are different faces, there are different fronts:

* Medical personnel – turned into soldiers on the front line of this silent war – have already suffered around 50 attacks in the country, in an unexpected reaction from Mexicans who fear who is now their main “strange enemy”.

In Zapopan, Jalisco, a resident was bathed in chlorine in early April from a window in the same building she lived in. Vidal Salvador Rivera Pérez, head of the third-level service of the ISSSTE in that municipality, says that “it causes them between surprise, surprise, annoyance, discouragement, because we go to work daily in hospitals, we expose ourselves even if we use all the equipment, always there is a risk of contagion, and that suddenly someone from the general population pays you that way … ingratitude is the kindest word I can think of. “

* The layoffs began from the week that Mexico declared a health emergency due to force majeure, in late March. Daniela Rivera was kicked out of Cassava Roots, pioneers of tapioca tea, who in a video argued that “all businesses depend on the income of customers, with the health emergency these are not enough to pay mainly fixed costs, such as rent, salaries, operating expenses, and taxes. Covid-19 is seriously making Mexico’s economic engine sick: SMEs. ” Daniela did not want to pay what was due to her but in the end she managed to give her 3 months salary. She says there were at least another dozen people fired the same day that they expelled her.

* The pulmonologist Rodrigo Quezada Zambrano is on another front: the Dalinde Hospital, one of the best known in Mexico City. In early April, when they were beginning to receive the first patients with Covid-19, he stressed the importance of wearing mouthguards (from the three-layer surgical to the N95), not only for the health of one but for the health of others. The doctor, like others, saw himself “walking blindly” in the midst of the epidemic, but with the antecedent of having faced AH1N1, he was sure that Mexico would fight this battle.

* The aftermath of voluntary confinement in Mexico is beginning to be felt. It all started when on Saturday March 14 the SEP and the Ministry of Health announced that the Easter holidays would be brought forward. Then they clarified: but it was not a vacation, but a measure to prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

The whatsapp of the psychotherapists are filled with messages, with people who need someone to listen and guide them.

The psychotherapist Orlando Domínguez sums it up as follows: “it is a situation that surpasses us … we know that it is going to generate certain crises, we know that there is going to be an emotional, psychosocial affectation, certainly risky behaviors are going to appear”.

*****

2 months, 2 days away from the first case in Mexico, infections have grown exponentially to around 20 thousand.

The first death from the new virus was announced by López-Gatell himself, the March 18 in the country’s capital, with a patient suffering from diabetes. One month and thirteen days later, there are around 1,900 more deaths.

Mexico enters next week to eye of the pandemic hurricane (declared this way by the WHO last March 11) with several hospitals already saturated, mainly in the capital of the country, which is ranked number 1 in infections. The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, even defined the Valley of Mexico as an area with a high risk of infection.

The first time I heard the term “silent war” was by Dr. Aribel Contreras, from the Universidad Iberoamericana. At first it seemed exaggerated, but after seeing the number of deaths and the number of dramas and fronts, I think it is the most appropriate. Jacobo Zabludovsky might say on the radio: “¡every man for himself! ”. But Dr. López-Gatell limits it better: “Stay at home!”. One more month.