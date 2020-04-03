A month ago life was very different for a huge number of people in the world, the current situation we are going through due to the coronavirus crisis is changing so much and so fast that sometimes it is hard to believe that we have not been in this for years, and without giving times count, our habits are also changing.

The latest data that they have collected on Spotify and Deezer tell us specifically about our habits when consuming music, podcasts and radio, and how during the last weeks while millions of people remain at home they begin to consume differently, on different devices, schedules, genres and styles.

Radio, Relax and Resistiré

Since Deezer they have been reviewing new audio consumption habits during the pandemic and have found multiple changes in different trends. For example, the absence of transfers affects consumption on mobile devices, and instead domestic devices (consoles, smart TVs, assistants, tablets and computers) are now being used more, live radio and content related to daily moments and activities.

Deezer’s data encompasses consumption between March 2 and 22, 2020, and at that time listening to music decreased and Overall live radio listening increased 19% globally in the past two weeks. In the last week, music increased again globally by 2%.

The type of music and podcasts we listen to are also changing. For example, on Spotify they point out that consumption trends between March 19 and 25 detected a growing interest in news podcasts.

In Spain, “Resistiré” has increased its listening by more than 435% since March 15, when publications began to circulate on people’s social networks singing it on their balconies

Spotify also identifies that parents are putting music and podcasts to their children in the challenge of keeping them entertained, because of this, Spotify now consumes more ‘Kids & Family’ content, especially music to help the little ones sleep.

Likewise, in the last days of March the listening of classical music is also growing, and in general users are listening to more relaxing music. On Spotify they have detected that users are adding more relaxing songs, acoustic themes, less danceable and that have less energy to their playlists than their other previously added songs.

In Deezer they have found another trend and it is the one of thematic playlists, in fact, their playlist “Sports Motivation” is the most consumed worldwide, and the streams of their playlist “Yoga & Meditation” grew 366% in a week.

Something similar is pointed out in Spotify, which have yoga, sounds of nature and meditation among its most popular playlists. They also tell us that Playlists for cooking or doing household chores have gained popularity, and podcasts on personal growth (wellness and meditation), health and lifestyle. Especially podcasts whose titles or descriptions include words like “cook” or “recipes.”

