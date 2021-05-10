this is how other countries have resolved it

The European Union announced this Sunday that it will end the agreement with Astrazeneca as of June, an expected order after the judicial idyll in which both parties are plunged by, according to Brussels, a repeated breach of the contract in the supply of vaccines with the Member States for the doses of their vaccine against Covid-19.

AstraZeneca’s problems in complying with the distributions stipulated in the contract with the EU have confronted the company with the European Commission for months. It was expected that during the first quarter of the year it would deliver 120 million doses to the Member States and only distributed 30 million.

Brussels even sent a letter to AstraZeneca to initiate an amicable dispute resolution procedure. After verifying that this intermediate step did not facilitate a solution, the Community Executive made the decision to refer the matter to the Belgian Justice.

No decision on second doses

If this problem were minor, we must add the unknowns after the decision taken by the Spanish Government last week to delay the administration of second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to 16 weeks in children under 55 years of age, contravening the recommendations of the manufacturer and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Health justified the delay in which it will be possible “have more information to be able to make a decision that guarantees the safety of the vaccination “and they assure that the movement is endorsed by 46 Spanish scientific associations.

However, some communities did not like this who protested loudly. This past Friday it was Andalusia, governed by the popular Juanma Moreno, who complained about the “150,000 stagnant vaccines” of AstraZeneca that cannot be set by age limits. “Either make a quick decision or we will make it”, the president of the Board warned harshly, who has asked that this formula be applied at will or if not that vaccines of other brands be sent instead.

He is also against Madrid, where the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has requested that the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines be applied without an age limit and has reproached the central government that “every day that passes” thousands of people are stopped being vaccinated with AstraZeneca due to the inaction of the central government. ” From the Valencian Community they say they are waiting for what Health decides, as in Galicia, where, however, they consider that “the logical thing” is to also dispense second doses of AstraZeneca.

Until now, only Ireland has made a decision similar to the Spanish one. Most neighboring countries have decided either to apply a second dose of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) or to complete the regimen with AstraZeneca.

France, Sweden, Finland already mix vaccines

There are already several countries that have chosen to apply a booster dose of mRNA vaccines to its younger population who had received only the first from AstraZeneca.

On FranceFor example, all those under 55 years of age have been offered a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer since April 9 to complete their regimen. A decision that has been endorsed by the High Health Authority and that affects half a million French people. The Minister of Health himself, Olivier Véran recently received a puncture from Moderna after having been vaccinated in the first instance with AstraZeneca.

In the UK, there is a study underway to verify the effects of mixing vaccines in which anyone over the age of 50 can participate, while the Government has decided to prioritize the use of other vaccines over AstraZeneca in those under 40 years of age.

What’s more, both in Sweden and in Finland, those under 65 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca are only eligible for a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Germany and Italy do not restrict by age

In order to accelerate the vaccination campaign, Germany agreed on Thursday to lift the age limits on the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals vaccine so that Anyone who volunteers will be able to apply for it.

For its part, Italy He has been applying second doses of AstraZeneca to people under 60 years old for a long time and is also studying ending the age limits for this vaccine.

On Portugal, those under 60 years of age can decide whether to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca or a different vaccine once the maximum interval of 12 weeks is reached.

Netherlands recommends completing the regimen with the same formula if the first dose did not produce thrombotic events, while in Belgium, some regions such as Brussels have chosen to reduce the spacing between AstraZeneca doses from 12 to 8 weeks and the age limit to over 41 years . The second doses began to be applied in May.

Only Denmark and Norway They have decided to completely remove the AstraZeneca vaccine from their campaign.

So far, Spain has received 5,397,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which it has applied 4,294,681 (79.6%), practically all dedicated to first doses: only 328 have gone to complete guidelines.

In the absence of confirmation by the manufacturer, Spain still expects to receive 8,835,200 more doses before the end of June.