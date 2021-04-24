This is how Oscar winners are chosen



Guillermo del Toro won two Oscars in 2018 for “The Shape of Water”

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

There are not no accolade as significant in film as the Oscar. The trophy par excellence of the audiovisual industry is the most recognized and that every director, performer or artist dreams of within the genre, but most do not know how the winners are chosen.

The first thing to consider is that the films in question comply with the parameters and rules established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as if its duration is more than 40 minutes and that it has had a premiere in a cinema or, in these times, in a streaming platform, within the set date that was from January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, two months longer than usual.

All Oscar voters are members of the Academy and they must be film professionals from one of the 17 industry areas: actors, stylists, costume designers, editors, producers, directors, screenwriters, etc.

Most of the categories are nominated by the members of the corresponding branch: actors nominate actors, editors nominate movie editors, and so on.

Certain classifications, such as those of Best Foreign Language Film or Animated Film are the subject of a special committee.

Voting starts at the end of December and is carried out using both paper and online ballots, with online voting being the preferred option, this year, of the 8,469 members who voted, according to The New York Times.

In the case of Best Film, everyone casts their vote, the firm ‘PricewaterhouseCoopers’ makes the official count and just like that, the person or movie with the most votes is the winner.

So at this point where The gala is scheduled for tomorrow, April 25, at least someone already has knowledge of who will be the best actor and actress, as well as the film that will shine on the awards night.

As every year the city of Los Angeles, California, prepares to host the ceremony of the Oscar awards. Only this time on a different date than the one established due to the delays due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and with a maximum of 170 guests.

There is less time for the great film festival to take place, as well as to meet the great winners, who are your favorites in the different categories?