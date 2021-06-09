This is how Nikola Jokic found out he was the NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic has been chosen MVP of the season in the NBA. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver broke the news during a Nuggets meeting via telematics. Silver appeared on a screen and announced the news to Jokic, who hugged his teammates and said a few words of thanks after being congratulated by his coach Michael Malone. The first to hug him was Facundo Campazzo, who was sitting next to him.

