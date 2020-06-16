In the shadow of the health emergency, another issue that worries the consumer is the environment and brands like Adidas and Nike know this.

Consumers now use their purchasing decisions as a tool to demonstrate their environmental commitment, so brands must walk the same line to earn a place in their targets’ pocket.

The numbers of the environment

To give us an idea, it spends recognizing a recent study signed by GFK, which indicates that 76 percent of consumers expect brands to have a certain ecological commitment, while 28 percent affirm that brands have a moral obligation to be responsible and sustainable with the environment.

In this same sense, figures from the Trends study: Mexican Consumer, shopper & retail signed by Kantar revealed that 71 percent of Mexicans consume products that meet the 3 r’s (reduce, recycle and reuse) and 45 percent buy products. of companies that have environmental policy.

Given these findings, it is not surprising that more and more brands are seeking to join this trend, where sports firms seem to stand out for their aggressive initiative in this regard.

From Adidas to Nike

Towards mid-2018, Adidas announced the launch of a line of yoga clothing made, in part, from plastic collected from the oceans, while also manufacturing close to 1 million elaborate tennis shoes with recycled plastic.

The brand has persisted in making this practice a habit and a sustainable production model, with which the company is working to ensure that by 2024 all its products are made from recycled materials.

This was highlighted by Eric Liedtke, director of global brands at Adidas, who two years ago stated for SXSW that Adidas plans to manufacture all its recycled marine plastic products in the near future thanks to the help of the organization Parley for the Oceans, with which has previously collaborated.

“The growth of plastic just doesn’t stop. It was a great invention, but it was made to never go away, so everything that has been done still floats around the world today. It becomes a real call to take action on the matter, « said the manager, who stressed that this is not only part of the social responsibility plans, but represents great business.

It is important to mention that, according to estimates by TheCurrent Daily, the manufacture of a pair of tennis shoes demands the equivalent of 11 plastic bottles; Adidas produces about 450 million pairs of tennis shoes a year, a figure that would echo the 270 million tons of plastic currently in the ocean.

Tennis for the environment

Following these steps, Nike is now the brand that presents a new tennis collection that is made with waste from its manufacturing plants as well as post-consumer.

From the company they indicate that from the materials to the method of manufacturing and packaging of these new sneakers they have been chosen taking care that the environmental impact is minimal.

In this way, this way, from Nike they affirm that these new sneakers that come to the market under the name Space Hippie are made with between 85 and 90 percent recycled Space Waste Yarn polyester, recycled Nike ZoomX foam and Crater foam (a mixture of standard Nike foams and Nike Grind rubber).

According to John Hoke, Design Director at Nike, “Space Hippie is an idea. It is about discovering how to make the most of material, energy and carbon ”, while pointing out that this proposal“ has changed the way we look at materials, has changed the way we see the aesthetics of our product. The way we approach product creation has changed. ”

