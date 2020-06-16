Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Amazon’s foray into video game development and distribution has resulted in New World, the MMO with which the company bets on the PC Gaming scene and with which it seeks to capture a niche interested in its proposal that combines hand-to-hand combat and diverse weaponry with types of magic. Recently, the development team took advantage of the video game summer to show one of its modes.

During one of the Summer of Gaming broadcasts, Amazon Game Studios took a look at New World’s War Mode, which can be detonated at any time if specific requirements are met. According to the developers, War Mode will face 100 players, divided 50v50, when any faction begins to have more influence in a territory.

This means that if you feel that your faction has enough power to claim and conquer a territory, you will be able to declare war and measure your forces with the other team that will be in charge of defending their position and their domains to death.

New World will debut on PC next August 25 and in this link you will find all the related information.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source