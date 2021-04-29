This is how Netflix wants to prevent you from sharing accounts with several people | Technology

Netflix wants to make it increasingly difficult for you to share accounts with your friends, and they could link the passwords to a particular IP.

Although on some occasion you have borrowed the Netflix access credentials from one of your friends to see that series that you have been waiting for so long, It is likely that you will not be able to do this again in the future since the streaming service is looking for ways to end shared accounts between non-cohabitants

It has long been known that Netflix is ​​studying the possibility of ending accounts shared between friends or non-partners, and that is that according to the latest estimates from the streaming giant, is losing more than $ 6 billion every year for those people who instead of having their own Netflix account, get the credentials of friends or relatives who do not live in the same place.

And is that the competition in the world of streaming is fierce, with more and more opponents, and therefore Netflix is ​​seeking greater profitability to continue offering exclusive original content and thus differentiate itself from the rest.

However, the CEO of Netflix, Reed hastings, has admitted that they have tried many things “but we would never implement something that felt like we were putting pressure on the user.” So Netflix is ​​looking for some type of commercial strategy that allows to do away with accounts shared between friends or non-partners, but with an action that is not unpopular.

It seems that Netflix wants the passwords for accessing the Netflix account to be linked to a specific IP. If the user was accessing from an IP other than the original you would be asked for a second verification in the form of SMS or email.

In fact, several users have reported that Netflix is ​​already testing this tactic stating that “if you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing the content,” said one of the affected users, collects eleconomista.

Although Netflix currently allows playback on up to 4 devices at the same time in its most advanced plan, the truth is that it is designed for those who live in the same household.