This is how Nebula has evolved in the UCM, according to Karen Gillan

Nebula will appear once more in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Karen Gillan, who plays her, confessed that she will be different this time.

Nebula, daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora, has been one of the most important characters in the last films of the UCM. However, it has not always been the same, but has evolved. The actress Karen gillian, who gives life, has affirmed that these changes are due to the influence of the directors.

The artist rescued the great importance that it had James Gunn in the character design, since it debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy. This she said, in an interview for the medium Collider.

“I think a lot of the reason Nebula is the way it is is because of James Gunn. He’s the kind of creator for her and I think he really connected with the character personally. I remember when we were doing scenes between Gamora and me, he was like crying at rehearsals and stuff. He’s so committed. So I would say it depends heavily on him, “he said.

However, he also highlighted what had to vary in order to fit into productions directed by the Russo brothers. Of the latter, he also commented a little, mainly on their contribution to the metamorphosis of the android.

“I think everyone in the Guardians cast was like, ‘Ah! OMG, we’re going to do this character without James. How will we manage? Will we still know how to do this? ‘But the Russians were amazing, and they really allowed us to bring our knowledge of the characters. They were so receptive to that. You could say to the Russos: ‘I feel like [si] Thanos is on the scene, Nebula would be very excited right now if her father were there. ‘ And they say, ‘Yes. Yeah, ‘and then they used it completely, and it’s completely in the movie, which was really nice, ”he added.

Finally, the interpreter gave a preview of what to expect from Nebula in her next appearance, Thor: Love and Thunder. This time it will be under the command of the comedian Taika waititi, so the tone of his performance inevitably changed.

“And then Taika really brought out the crazy side. I think everyone is very, very funny, crazy and wild. I don’t know if it’s personal [ligereza]. I don’t think she is funny or is funny, but in her seriousness I think we will find her funny, and only the pure aggression that we have taken advantage of ”, he concluded.