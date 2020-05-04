Unfortunately national rock and especially metal is in mourning, since Gustavo Limongi, better known as Tavo Spring, died this May 1 at age 52. We all know this music for be part of the Mexican nü metal band, Resorte, And thanks to that unique and punchy sound he had, he was able to influence many more generations.

Since the news of Tavo’s death was known, several bands, friendly musicians spoke about it, because throughout his extensive career as a guitarist he worked with different artists and on different projects, being one of the most important musicians of his generation. And of course, if he was a true master in what he did.

Two of the musicians who were closely with Tavo Resorte were Leonardo de Lozanne and Mauricio Clavería, with whom in 2006 he formed the Mexican super band, The Concorde. And of course They dedicated some heartfelt words to one of the colleagues and friends they managed to meet with so many years in music, between studies, concerts, recordings and presentations they gave.

The official Los Concorde account was only reactivated for a moment to remember and thank Tavo for bringing those unique guitars to the sound of the band and for accompanying them on this journey:

Very sad for the news that we lost a very dear friend and a great Mexican rock. My dearest Tavo Limongi, incredible guitarist and best human being.

We will miss you Tavito good trip.

🙏🏻🙌🏻🤟🏻 – Leonardo de Lozanne (@leodelozanne) May 1, 2020

Goodbye my @Tavoresorte, we are going to miss you a lot … pic.twitter.com/g2l3SAWlWj – Mauricio Claveria (@ Mauricio7) May 1, 2020

We have lost a brother and we are very sad, a true Rock Legend has left … thanks @Tavoresorte for the music and noise you left in this world … we will never forget you … we will always miss you – LOS CONCORDE (@LOSCONCORDE) May 1, 2020

For their part, important bands within national rock such as Rococo Pantheon, Jumbo, Kenny and Los Eléctricos, Molotov and Rebel Cats, They fired a true musical companion and saying that soon everyone will meet again.

We will miss you carnal! 😢 # rest in peace Tavo 🙏

Thanks for the good times and so much Rock! pic.twitter.com/WpLMkgMwAF – Molotov (@MolotovBanda) May 1, 2020

We will miss you friend @Tavoresorte 🦏🖤🥃 #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/GVeYPaXFJq – Rebel Cats (@rebel_cats) May 1, 2020

Some others like Marcelo Lara –Member of Moderatto– also shared a message to remember Tavo Resorte, thanking you for the time you spent together composing music.