The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT, for its acronym in English), is looking for an explanation for what appears to be the disappearance of the planet Fomalhaut b.

One of the most relevant hypotheses around the case is that Fomalhaut b, captured by the hubble telescope back in 2004, maybe it wasn’t even a planet.

The existence of Fomalhaut b It was released in 2008, after data collected for the first time between 2004 and 2006 were analyzed.

However, in 2014 this apparent celestial body vanished and could no longer be captured by the Hubble telescope.

Now scientists have speculated that the alleged planet was possibly actually a large expanding dust cloud produced by a collision between two large bodies orbiting the bright planet. Fomalhaut star.

“These collisions are extremely rare. So it is highly unlikely that we can actually see one. We believe we were in the right place, at the right time, to have witnessed such an unlikely event with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, “he said. András Gáspár, from the University of Arizona.

“We have evidence of such collisions in other systems, but nothing of this magnitude has been observed in our solar system,” he explained. George Rieke, of the Steward Observatory from the University of Arizona.

This possible collision around the star Fomalhaut, which would explain the ‘appearance’ and ‘disappearance’ of the planet Fomalhaut b, has raised new questions among scientists in the POT because its magnitude happens once every 200 thousand years.

Fomalhaut b has mysteriously disappeared. Instead of a planet, it could have been a cloud of debris left behind after two 120-mile-long asteroids slammed into each other. In the ensuing decade, the debris drifted apart. pic.twitter.com/0Yf0ylAr0M – thealienshop.com (@ThealienshopC) April 27, 2020

