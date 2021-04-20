This is how mobility and energy will change the new Climate Change Law

After years of delays and five years after the signing of the Paris Agreement, Spain is close to passing its long-awaited Climate Change Law.

The text was approved last week in Congress and must now go through the Senate, where it will receive an amendment but it is expected that its implementation will not be blocked.

The Law -although as we say belatedly- arrives with the objective of mark the clear lines when tackling the climate crisis, matching Spain with other countries that had already set their goals.

What are the main objectives of the Climate Change Law?

The law marks two big years in red that act as a kind of deadline: 2030 and 2050.

By 2030, you want:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 23% compared to 1990. Reach a penetration of renewable energies in final energy consumption of at least 42% (compared to about 20% today) .Reach an electrical system with at least 74% generation from renewable energy sources (compared to 41% in 2020).

The path to 2030 will be reviewed periodically, with the first big appointment in 2023, at which time it is intended if all goes well that the objectives are increased.

By 2050, the goals go up:

That is the year that Spain is marked for achieve ’emissions neutrality’. That is, it is capable of absorbing or compensating all the CO2 that is generated. Currently, Spain is only capable of neutralizing 10% of its emissions. Also for this year it is wanted thatThe generation of the electrical system is 100% renewable And what can impact more on our day to day, that in 2050 all the cars that circulate on the roads of Spain are electric or some other technology that does not generate emissions.

Goodbye to combustion: everything to electric mobility

Mobility is one of the sectors that, together with the generation of energy, is the most important in the new articles of the Law.

The regulations, if finally approved, will conclude the siren songs that have been spoken for years, in which the prohibition of diesel was debated.

The truth is that if the Law goes ahead as it is, by 2040 any car that generates carbon dioxide emissions will not be able to be sold. And by 2050, those that remain in circulation will have to stop driving.

The measure will affect gasoline and diesel cars, but also cars plug-in hybrids or not, one of the great doubts that remained on the table.

Slam the door on hybrids too. Hello to low emission zones in cities

A few months ago, when this measure was already rumored -which with similar dates has been approved in France or the United Kingdom-, Arturo Pérez de Lucía, managing director of AEDIVE, commented to Hypertextual the problem that plug-in hybrids pose, the way they generate a vision of ‘sustainability’ without being it at all.

“A non-plug-in hybrid is not an electric vehicle nor is it conceptualized as a zero-emission vehicle, since necessarily, for its propulsion to take place, even in electric mode, it needs to be fed with fuel. The key to making a hybrid less polluting is in the way the user drives it. The plug-in hybrid itself is from 40 kilometers of electric autonomy, although these vehicles must be driven with the necessary responsibility on the part of the user to be truly efficient from an environmental point of view, charging them daily and using them in electric mode on urban routes, and leaving the combustion engine for medium and long-distance journeys ”, explained Pérez de Lucía.

To encourage this transition, The Law will also oblige from 2023 to every building with more than 20 non-residential parking spaces to install electric chargers, and in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, it will force the creation of low emission zones, similar to Madrid Central. This initiative will also apply to those with less than 20,000 inhabitants if they have air quality problems.

Renewables at the top, but with measure in the Climate Change Law

Power generation is the other great workhorse, which It intends to move the generation of renewables from the current 40% to 100% by 2050.

For this, the promotion and installation of wind and photovoltaic parks is proposed, definitively bans fracking and other fossil fuel prospecting. Also -although it is one of the points that may receive amendments- the extensions to nuclear power plants will cease from the entry of the Law.

But that does not prevent that the great asterisk of renewables has not been talked about, and it is how it also has an impact on the environment. Although vaguely, the law states that these facilities are “compatible with the conservation of natural heritage”. To avoid the worst impacts of the installation of large wind and solar farms, the Government will prepare a zoning of sensitive areas in which projects of this type cannot be carried out.

The creation of a Horizontal Property Law to facilitate the self-consumption in neighboring communities and will promote reversible hydroelectric plants as a complement to the current ones, those that work with a water pumping system that allows electricity to be generated when it is needed, and not in a way that is not poorly modulated as at present.

