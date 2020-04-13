Basically, when we make a call or browse the internet from the mobile, it will initially communicate with the Base station closest (commonly known as antenna) and from there it will refer us to the core network, who will be in charge of identifying and establishing the call or connecting to the internet.

To carry out this process, different parts of the network come into play that we are going to dissect to see how mobile networks in general work and what is it. that has changed after each evolution of mobile generation from 1G to 5G.

How coverage is created from base stations

To design the areas in which to offer coverage, operators divide the territory into grids called cells or cells, and they place in each of them a base station. In these base stations are the booths, with the electronic equipments necessary, batteries that guarantee its operation and cooling systems; the posts and on top, the antennas radio signal transmitters and receivers.

The number of base stations required for an area will be defined by the number of users that will connect simultaneously. To irradiate their coverage, each cell uses certain radio frequencies, with limited bandwidth, which delimits the number of channels available for communications, and on which the maximum number of devices that can be connected without interfering.

Radio frequencies are auctioned by the governments of each country and depending on the available bandwidth, higher browsing speeds can also be achieved. Furthermore, these frequencies are available in different bands, with a greater range and indoor coverage penetration the lower the band. It will also be more expensive despite having less bandwidth available.

While the connection between our smartphone and the base station is established wirelessly, the base station will communicate with the network core through fiber connections or radio links, in order to be able to continue establishing with communication, that up to here, it has only covered part of the journey.

Spain has about 60,000 antennas, not including 5G, spread across four operators.

In Spain, it has been customary to use 900 MHz and 1.8 GHz to 2 G, 900 MHz and 2.1 GHz for 3G, and 800 MHz, 1.8, 2.1 and 2.5 GHz for 4G. For him 5G at the moment it is only in use in the middle band of 2.6 and 3.5 GHz, and is awaiting the availability of the 700 MHz that should have been auctioned before July, although it has finally been postponed due to the crisis in the coronavirus. For 5G with breakneck speeds, above 20 Gbps, future medium / long-term auctions will have to be expected for the tender of the millimeter band or mmWave.

Of the operators that deploy network in Spain, MásMóvil is the only one that at the moment does not have radio spectrum in the low band below 900 MHz while Movistar, Vodafone and Orange have practically the same amount of spectrum in the low and mid bands.

The main suppliers of antennas for the deployment of operators in Spain are the following:

Movistar

Vodafone

Orange

MoreMobile / Yoigo

Antennas and radio equipment

Up to 4G: Huawei and Nokia

20,000 locations

With 5G: Nokia

Up to 4G: Huawei and Ericsson

16,000 locations

With 5G: Huawei and Ericsson

Up to 4G: Alcatel and ZTE

18,000 locations

With 5G: Huawei

Up to 4G: Alcatel and Huawei

5,000 locations

With 5G: It will be decided in May

The network core is the real protagonist

Serving base stations practically as intermediaries, sensitive information is stored and managed in the network core. This core is in charge of client authentication, call control, pricing, contains subscriber databases and serves as an operations support system (OSS) for the configuration of network elements, their maintenance and fault management.

The equipment and antennas of the base stations at the moment have not been vetoed by the European Union and the restriction to Huawei had been limited only to the network core, although recently, the US has asked the EU governments to extend the ban to Chinese manufacturers to prevent their presence everywhere. of the network.

Huawei may continue to install 5G antennas, even if it is excluded from the network core

When we make a call, the phone will connect to the nearest base station, which in turn will communicate with the control center or MTSO. The kernel will then inform all base stations until the destination user is found and establish the connection. Something similar will happen when routing traffic to the internet.

At all times, base stations involved in communication will be coordinated through the MTSO to change base stations if we are on the move. Transparently and without interruption in communication as long as coverage is not lost, the phone will change the frequency to establish a connection with the nearest base station.

The main manufacturers involved in the development of network cores of the operators that deploy networks in Spain are the following:

Movistar

Vodafone

Orange

MoreMobile / Yoigo

Network core

Up to 4G: Ericsson and Nokia

With 5G: Ericsson

Up to 4G: Ericsson and Huawei

With 5G: Ericsson and Nokia

Up to 4G: Ericsson and Huawei

With 5G: ZTE

Up to 4G: Ericsson

With 5G: It will be decided in May

Items that have changed from 1G to 5G

Each generation of mobile telephony has brought with it advances of different depth in the different layers of the communication network. Let’s see how some of the main ones have been.

The first generation o 1G used analog communication channels and was used exclusively to transmit voice and SMS, with little security in communications. The CS architecture of the network core was based on circuit switching.

In Spain, Moviline was the only operator that brought 1G mobile phone service in the 90s until it was replaced by Movistar in 2003. Both, Telefónica brands.

The second generation or 2 G improved the security of communications by using encrypted digital protocols, being the GSM (Global Mobile Communications System) the most widespread. The network core PS architecture is based on the circuit switching and packet switchingcapable of transporting voice, SMS and data.

The third generation or 3G It came in 2004 to increase internet speed as its main advantage, helping to popularize the first USB sticks. The protocol chosen by Europe was the UMTS / HSPA and maintained the core of the PS network core as in the previous generation.

The fourth generation or 4G It became a reality in 2013 to provide greater communications security and greater network capacity, which would be able to assimilate the exponential increase in mobile data consumption. The protocol used was called LTE and the network core evolved to EPC, with an architecture based on packet switchingable to transport IP voice, SMS and dataTherefore, traditional voice calls have continued to work through 3G networks in most cases, because few operators have implemented voice over LTE.

Compiling all the previous information, it could be summarized in the following table:

1G

2 G

GSM / GPRS

3G

UMTS / HSPA

4G

LTE

5G

New Radio

Spectrum:

Low band: 900 MHz

Mid band: 1.8 GHz

Low band: 900 MHz

Mid band: 1.8 GHz

Low band: 900 MHz

Mid band: 2.1 GHz

Low band: 800 MHz

Medium band: 1.8 and 2.1 and 2.6 GHz

Low band: 700 MHz

Middle band: 2.6 and 3.5 GHz

mmWave: From 28 GHz

Base station:

BTS

Node B

eNode B

gNode B

Network core:

CS

The architecture is based on circuit switching.

Transports voice and SMS

$

The architecture is based on circuit and packet switching.

Transport voice, SMS and data

$

The architecture is based on circuit and packet switching.

Transport voice, SMS and data

EPC

The architecture is based on packet switching.

Transport IP voice, SMS and data

NGCN

Next Generation Core Network based on network and cloud software.

