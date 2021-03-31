This is how millions of nano-robots move inside living mice

The nanorobots They are nano-sized machines that can move autonomously in some fluids, such as bodily fluids. They are still in the research and development phase but their possible medical applications could be very varied: from the identification of tumor cells to the release of drugs in specific places in the body.

For the first time, the collective behavior of a large number of nanorobots in the bladder of a mouse has been monitored with a non-invasive technique

Among the most promising nanorobot systems are the self-propelled by catalytic enzymes, but to move towards clinical practice it is first necessary to monitor and see how they move together.

Now, researchers from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), CIC biomaGUNE and the Autonomous University of Barcelona have managed to observe for the first time in vivo the collective behavior of a large number of nanorobots designed at IBEC to move autonomously within the body. The study is published in the journal Science Robotics.

“The fact of having been able to see the collective and synchronized movement of nanorobots, and to follow them within a living organism, is of great relevance, since millions of them are needed to treat specific pathologies such as, for example, tumor alterations” , declares Samuel Sanchez, ICREA professor and principal investigator at IBEC, where he leads the Nano Smart Biological Devices team.

“We have shown, for the first time, that nanobots can be monitored in vivo using positron emission tomography (PET), a highly sensitive non-invasive technique currently used in the clinical setting ”, he explains Jordi Llop, principal investigator of the radiochemistry and nuclear imaging laboratory of CIC biomaGUNE.

The researchers first conducted in vitro experiments, monitoring the nanobots through optical microscopy and PET, where radioactive substances are used to visualize them. Both techniques allowed us to observe how the nanoparticles mixed with the fluids and migrated collectively along complex paths.

Nanobots carry nanomotors for urease, an enzyme that uses urea in urine as fuel, breaking it down into CO₂ and ammonia to generate propulsion.

The nanorobots were then administered intravenously to mice and, finally, intravesically introduced into the bladders of these animals.

Nanobots have built-in urease enzyme, which uses urea in urine as fuel, breaking it down into CO₂ and ammonia to generate propulsion. As ‘nanomotors’ they use silica nanoparticles that contain this enzyme urease, together with gold nanoparticles marked to display offsets.

Thus, the team of scientists verified that the distribution of nanodevices in the bladder of the mice was homogeneous, showing that their collective movement was coordinated and efficient.

Like flocks of birds or schools of fish

“Nanorrobots carry out collective movements similar to those found in nature, such as birds that fly in flocks, or the orderly patterns that schools of fish follow,” says Sánchez.

According to the authors, this study demonstrates the high efficiency of millions of nanoscopic devices to move in a coordinated way in both in vitro and in vivo environments, a fact that constitutes a fundamental advance in the race of nanorobots to become protagonists of precision medical therapies and treatments.

The monitoring and efficiency of millions of nanorobots moving in a coordinated way in in vitro and in vivo environments constitutes a step towards highly precise medical therapies and treatments.

“This is the first time that we can directly visualize the active diffusion of biocompatible nanorobots within biological fluids in vivo. The possibility of monitoring their activity within the body and the fact that they show a more homogeneous distribution could revolutionize the way we understand the approaches of administration and diagnosis of nanoparticle-based drugs”, Comments the co-author Tania Patiño of the IBEC.

Nanorobot swarms could be especially useful in viscous media, where the drug diffusion it is often limited by poor vascularity, such as in the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, or joints.

“In fact, as different enzymes can be incorporated into the motors, nanorobots could be made to measure according to the objective within the organism, adapting the device to the fuel accessible in the environment where they must move”, concludes Sánchez.

Researcher Samuel Sánchez pointing out the movement of nanorobots. / IBEC

Reference:

Ana C. Hortelao, Cristina Simó, Maria Guix, Sandra Guallar-Garrido, Esther Julián, diana Vilela, Luka Rejc, Pedro Ramos-Cabrer, Unai Cossío, Vanessa Gómez-Vallejo, Tania Patiño, Jordi LLop, Samuel Sánchez. “Monitoring the collective behavior of enzymatic nanomotors in vitro and in vivo by PET-CT”. Science Robotics, 2021

Rights: Creative Commons.