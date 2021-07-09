This is how Miguel Alemán Magnani saved Luis Miguel’s career

“A television series about his life was not only a business in itself, but it could generate an empathy effect that multiplied the rest of the businesses, accelerated the expected payback times and strongly relaunched the singer towards a new and successful stage with a a new album and a marathon tour that would guarantee the return of the money ”, tell the biographers in the book Oro de rey.

Toño Mauri, Luis Miguel, Miguel Alemán, Carla Alemán and Yuri. (Who file.)

After convincing him, which did not cost him much work, the producer Gato Grande was created and Miguel Aleman Magnani went on to the next stage of the plan: paying the debts of Micky, avoid its final collapse and, of course, keep it away from prison, which it was about to step on in 2017.

As for the bioseries, Miguel Aleman He is the executive producer since the first season and the project is still alive. The second season was broadcast this year on Netflix and, according to reports, the third season has already been recorded, in which it is expected that his most famous romances will be told: Daisy Fuentes, Mariah Carey, Mirka dellanos and maybe Aracely Arambula.

Luis Miguel, the series. (Courtesy: Netflix.)

Both the artist’s biographers and financial media agree on the same thing: German managed to convince Carlos Slim [presidente del consejo de administración de Telmex] already Carlos Bremer [Presidente del consejo y CEO de Value Grupo Financiero] to intervene in the rescue of El Sol.

“Miguel Alemán, Slim, Luis Miguel and I talked about the possibility of a plan where there would be a trust and they were able to join the people with whom they had been badly off; to compensate them for the damage and for everyone to get involved in the rescue plan, “he said at the time Bremer.

Christian O’Farrill, Miguel Ángel Torruco, Luis Miguel, “El Canelo” Álvarez, Miguel Alemán Magnani, Carlos Bremer and Carlos Slim Domit. (Twitter)

The agreement was as follows: each of them had to invest 5 million dollars. In no less than two years they would recoup the investment and receive 5 percent interest to achieve a trust of 15 million dollars. Luis Miguel would contribute 3 million more. Alejandro Soberón, President and CEO of the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation [CIE], also participated in this project planning the tour.

The deal was closed in 2017 with an iconic photo taken in Las Vegas, during a fight of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez Y Julio Cesar Chavez. In the image appear Christian o’farrill, Miguel Torruco, Luis Miguel, Own “Canelo”, Miguel Aleman Magnani, Carlos Bremer Y Carlos Slim Domit.