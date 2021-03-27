This is how microplastics work to spread resistant bacteria around the world

03/27/2021 at 09:35 CET

The elusive antibiotic-resistant bacteria have found a new avenue to circumvent human controls. These small organisms are also housed in microplastics that are discharged into the environment every day through treatment plants. In this way, they spread throughout the entire planet.

This has been demonstrated by a group of researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) who have found substances in microplastics that ideal for the growth of bacteria and pathogens resistant to antibiotics.

According to these researchers, the process begins precisely when plastics are washed in domestic sinks in homes and their small remains end up in sewage treatment plants. It is at that moment, when mixed with sludge, when they form a viscous layer, also called biofilm, that adheres to the surface of said fragments and allows pathogenic microorganisms and antibiotic residues to travel with them.

LAntibiotic resistance is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Scientists are racking their brains to stop this phenomenon, since it is already estimated that in 2050 there could be more deaths related to bacteria that carry antibiotic resistance genes than from cancer.

This new approach, described in the scientific journal Journal of Hazardous Materials Letters, showed that certain strains of these bacteria even managed to increase their resistance to antibiotics by 30 times while living covered by these biofilms.

“Several studies have focused on the negative impacts that million tons of microplastics discarded per year they’re having both fresh and salty waters, ”recalls Mengyan Li, associate professor of chemistry and environmental sciences at NJIT, a co-author of the paper.

However, as he highlights, “there are fewer studies carried out in wastewater treatment spaces”. It should be noted that wastewater treatment plants can be hotspots where various chemicals, antibiotic resistant bacteria and pathogens converge.

“What our study shows is that microplastics can act as carriers [de estas bacterias], what it supposes imminent risks to aquatic organisms and human health in the event that they bypassed the water treatment process & rdquor ;, points out the researcher.

A wastewater treatment plant serving a population of 400,000 residents is estimated to discharge up to two million microplastic particles into the aquatic environment each day. And the problem is that “most wastewater treatment plants are not designed for the removal of microplastics, so they are constantly released into the environment,” says Dung Ngoc Pham, NJIT PhD candidate and first author of the study. .

Up to 30 times stronger

To reach this conclusion, the team collected sludge samples from three treatment plants in northern New Jersey that they inoculated with different plastic products. The analysis revealed that three genes, also known as sulfonamides, that aid antibiotic resistance, were up to 30 times more in microplastic biofilms than in laboratory control tests with biofilms formed in the sand in three days.

‘We believed that the presence of antibiotics was absolutely necessary to enhance the antibiotic resistance genes in these bacteria when associated with microplastics, but it appears that microplastics can naturally allow the absorption of these resistance genes by themselves.’ Pham insists. Furthermore, “the presence of antibiotics has a significant multiplier effect,” he remarks.

Although small, these microplastics have an ideal surface to adhere all kinds of substances. In such a way that, when they enter the sewage treatment plants and mix with the sludge, bacteria such as Novosphingobium can accidentally adhere to the surface and secrete extracellular substances like glue. “As other bacteria adhere to the surface and grow, they can even exchange DNA with each other,” says Li, who states that “this is how antibiotic resistance genes are spreading through the population.”

Vehicle for antibiotics

Antibiotics are also capable of sticking to plastics. In a recent study, the University of Alcalá (UAH) and the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) showed that azithromycin and clarithromycin -antibiotics that the European Union recommends monitoring in water- can adhere to different types of microplastics, especially polystyrene, and later be partially released.

“This is the first research to show that azithromycin and clarithromycin can do it, and this is important, since they are two of the most widely used antibiotics for which there are European standards,” says co-author of the article Irene Verdú.

In this article, the researchers already warned that microplastics found in environments with high concentrations of antibiotics, such as treatment plants, could transport these toxic substances to places where they did not reach before.

And it is that these contaminated microplastics are capable of affecting even living organisms. In this same investigation, it was found that microplastics by themselves were not toxic to a specific cyanobacteria. However, when loaded with antibiotics, the growth and chlorophyll content of this microorganism were significantly inhibited.

