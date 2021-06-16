This is how Michelle Salas’s birthday party was experienced in Acapulco, and she was even seen kissing her lover

Michelle Salas He has turned 32 years old and his party has been in style. The young model and fashion influencer was surrounded by friends and family who did not hesitate to travel to accompany her to celebrate her birthday. Michelle had her celebration in what appears to be quite a mansion. Acapulco was the city that this is chosen to blow out the candles on its cake.

Before his party, he was sharing with part of his family, among them Silvia Pina, his great-beauty, with whom everyone knows he maintains constant communication. And it is not a secret that Stephanie Salas’ daughter is the favorite of the monarch of the Pinals.

In the videos she has shared on her Instagram stories, Michelle has let her fans see part of the facilities of the place where she is. He has also promoted one of the brands of which he is the face, this is Christian Dior. For them he wore one of his famous “Lady D-Lite Bag”, medium size in the color red.

Here we leave you the video with Michelle Salas’s birthday party where she appears even kissing with whom she is currently supposed to be her partner. It should be explained that so far no one knows the identity of the man who seems to have conquered the heart of Luis Miguel’s daughter.

