This is how Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, debuted in Formula 1



Schumacher finished the race without a hitch.

Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Having won the title in European Formula 3 and in Formula 2, to Mick schumacher, son of the once multi-champion of the Formula 1, Michael Schumacher, it was his turn to debut in the highest category of motorsport. The result, by context, was positive: he finished last in the Bahrain GP, ​​but managed to finish the race despite driving a car that appears to be the worst in the category right off the bat.

Schumacher was satisfied with the weekend that marked his Formula 1 debut. “A lot to learn, but happy overall for the weekend and 16th place. Many thanks to my Haas team for the hard work they do, I couldn’t have asked to be with a better group of people. Thinking about the next raceMick pointed out.

A lot to learn still, but overall happy about the weekend with P16. Big thank you to @ HaasF1Team for the hard work you guys put in to this, couldn’t have asked for a better group of people !! Looking forward to the next race🤙 # MSC47 pic.twitter.com/tut7J7iaTe – Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 28, 2021

Mick Schumacher begins his adaptation process

Although in recent years he had had the opportunity to test modern Formula 1 cars, nothing compares to making his debut in an official Grand Prix. The adaptation process will take time, especially not being in a team prepared to fight race after race for points.

His first “triumph” was achieved by having a better time in qualifying than his teammate, Nikita Mazepin. He started in 18th place. The four retirements allowed him to finish in 16th place, behind Sebastian vettel, his idol.

This is how Mick Schumacher explained what he experienced during the race: “I was 90% happy and 10% not so happy, because I spun when the Safety Car was relaunched. Fortunately, the car could still be driven. I’ve dealt with the blue flags and caught up with Latifi – who then dropped out. I feel like I have learned a lot and hopefully I can turn it into something positive in the next race“.

🏁🇧🇭 Mick completes his first Grand Prix – taking 16th at the checker. Well done Mick 👊 # HaasF1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/0ZCtrG6g5M – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) March 28, 2021

The second valid Formula 1 will take place in Italy, it will be the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. It will take place next Sunday, April 18.