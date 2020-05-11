Known to many is the official history of Michael Jordan and his first return to the NBA, back in 1995. After retiring in 1993 and beaten by his father’s death, Jordan embarked on a journey to play baseball in the MLB Minor Leagues. That lasted until March 1995, when the Bulls star decided to return to play in the NBA and regain lost ground.

However, BJ Armstrong He has given the Associated Press more details about what the process was like to convince Jordan to return to basketball and the story begins with a simple breakfast. One morning during the 1994-95 season, Armstrong was having breakfast with MJ and invited Jordan to come by to say hi to the team through the training center. According to Armstrong, “I just wanted to be a good friend and I saw something in him. When you see that someone really loves something and he just loved basketball “

Bullish breakfast: B.J. Armstrong recalls a conversation over pancakes in '95 where he nudged Michael Jordan to stop by Chicago's practice facility. He came out of retirement to rejoin the team not long after.

That is why Armstrong invited Jordan to train that day with him under the excuse of seeing the players. It was then that Jordan began to return more and more often to practices and soon after, he decided to end baseball to return with the mythical statement, “I’m back.” The architect of Jordan’s return said that “it was not necessary for me to speak to someone and say anything, it was just what emerged”

The friendship between Jordan and Armstrong came from their first titles in Chicago and continued after MJ’s return and BJ’s next game for the Charlotte Hornets. There, Armstrong faced his friend’s Bulls in the 1998 playoffs, when despite scoring a game-winner he ended up falling to future champions. Champions who probably wouldn’t have existed if he hadn’t invited his friend over for breakfast.

