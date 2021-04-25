This is how Mía Rubín Legarreta celebrated her 16th birthday

Before enjoying a day full of adrenaline, Andrea Legarreta, Erik Rubín and Nina, dedicated affectionate birthday messages to Mía. From the early hours of April 22, the host of Hoy dedicated a moving message to her first-born of whom she is very proud.

Mía Rubín Legarreta’s birthday (Instagram)

“Sweet 16, my princess !! What a great emotion to celebrate your 16 years of life my love! I have told you once and a thousand times, I celebrate every second of your sweet existence … I longed to be a mother so much, I dreamed of you so many times! And the good Lord rewarded us twice and sent us two beautiful beings full of Magic … First with your arrival, you gave a meaning to our lives that I never imagined !! And then your beautiful and adorable little sister Nina. .. Uff! There is no doubt that God loves us !! I appreciate your sweet look that smiles and speaks without speaking, your smile that makes me feel that everything is fine, that it is worth moving forward whatever happens and that maybe not We have done so badly in learning to be parents ”.

“I appreciate your kindness and ability to surprise you and appreciate and appreciate the gifts of life, those that money does not buy … I thank the tender, curious and patient baby, who taught me to be a mother … I also thank the sweet, happy, flirtatious and playful little girl who did not stop singing, smiling and protecting her little sister … And I thank today for the beautiful young woman, full of maturity and kindness, who remains sweet and cheerful, who knows how to be grateful, empathetic , generous, disciplined, respectful and dreamy … And also, she never ceases to delight us with her beautiful voice and endless singing! God bless you always! Every moment of your life, cute love! Never stop believing in your worth, talent and strength! Although there are some beings who want to make you feel otherwise … The light always makes those in the dark uncomfortable and you are LIGHT … I am so proud of you !! I am very happy to be your ma !! Always, always, always, I will be by your side … I love you infinite !! May it be a great year full of dreams come true, love and good health! We love you!! Má, Pá and Nina.

