This is how Mexico’s lineup would be to face Costa Rica for a spot in the Nations League final

The Concacaf Nations League entered its final stage and Mexico will look for his ticket to the grand final this Thursday in front of Costa Rica at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. It will be the first official game of El Tri after a year and a half in which it could only play friendlies.

Gerardo Martino had doubts about who would be the center forward and the final decision seems to be that of Alan Pulido, attacker for MLS’s Kansas City Sporting. If confirmed, it would be his first start in the ‘Tata’ Matino era.

He had previously played 17 minutes against Algeria in a friendly in Austria. Injuries sidelined him in the last two FIFA Date. However, Martino bets on him now that he has five goals in MLS, behind Chicharito and Raúl Ruidíaz.

It will be a duel against a historical rival like Costa Rica, against those who have already experienced great battles. The people of Guadalajara have won 31 times, fell 6 times and drawn 18 times against the Ticos.

In the last official duels Mexico won six times, one for Costa Rica and another draw. Martino’s men also won 1-0 in March, in what was a friendly duel.

Probable Mexico lineup

Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado; Uriel Antuna, Alan Pulido, Hirving Lozano. DT: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

This will be the trophy that the Concacaf Nations League champion will win

This is the CONCACAF Nations League trophy. It will be disputed by Mexico, the US, Costa Rica and Honduras. pic.twitter.com/iFmF3069Rw – Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) May 27, 2021

