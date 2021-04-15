this is how Mexico wants to link phone numbers with biometric data

Imagine that you want to buy a mobile and a phone number. You go to a store and the clerk asks for your ID (something normal) and then asks you to scan your fingerprint. If you don’t, you run out of mobile.

That is about to happen in Mexico. The Senate of this country has approved the creation of the so-called National Register of Mobile Telephone Users (PNUTM) that will associate each user with various data, including biometric data. The dystopian proposal has raised alarms, and various organizations and activist associations have openly protested against that proposal.

The excuse: fighting extortion and kidnapping

The Senate approved the creation of this registry by 54 votes in favor, 49 against and 10 abstentions. It will contain data such as the mobile number, date and time of activation, name and nationality of the user, his Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and, most disturbingly, your biometric data, which may be those of the legal representative of the natural person (for example, in the case of minors).

The National Regeneration Movement (Morena) to which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador belongs supported the creation of this reform. According to those responsible, the employer will be a useful tool for fight crimes such as extortion and kidnapping who often use mobile phones to communicate with victims.

This legislation would give telephony operators such as Telcel and AT&T a period of two years to collect that data and transfer them to the Mexican Government. The Federal Institute of Telecommunications will be in charge of creating and managing this Register, which will not only collect data from new customers, but also from all those who have already acquired a mobile number previously.

Several civil groups have indicated that the measure would put customer data at risk and it will do practically nothing when it comes to fighting crime. The measure is by no means new, and countries like Thailand announced a similar system in late 2017.

The reform has already been tried to pass in the past: more than a decade ago the same arguments were made, but the attempt to pass a law on the matter failed.

This pattern is nothing more than a new version of the National Registry of Telecommunications Users (RENAUT), which was the failed attempt of 2008 during the government of President Felipe Calderón.

That record was actually deleted in 2011 because your database was leaked and exposed on the black market. According to the organization Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D), “instead of influencing the reduction of crime, the crimes of extortion and kidnapping increased by 40 and 8 percent, respectively, during the period of validity of the registry” .

Efforts to reactivate this reform have now been successful, and López Obrador indicated that it is “just a registry to take care of the population,” adding that “We are never going to carry out espionage actions”.

Opposition senators have indicated that will challenge the new regulations before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), but if this measure is not reversed, the new registry will take effect effectively throughout 2022.