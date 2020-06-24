Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If sports games assume the greatest of realism, this also means that there is an open door to make things that would never happen in real life come true, such as watching today’s soccer stars in a sport that is not their own. Precisely, someone was in charge of trying his luck and showing what Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland would look like in NBA 2K, the best basketball video game.

Through a publication on their official Twitter account, the Bleacher Report site showed a curious combination in which the biggest soccer stars today are measured on the court in NBA 2K, practically far from the comfort of FIFA or eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer. The video presents the footballers of Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund surpassing their rivals with all kinds of feints, shots on average or even dunked, although the case of van Dijk shows off his defensive qualities with some plugs , after all, he is the best central defender in the world.

What if Messi, Ronaldo and other ⚽ stars were in @ NBA2k? @ brfootballpic.twitter.com / LyJOCqBftT – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2020

