this is how messenger RNA can save us

The Messenger RNA is saving our lives. In fact, it has been doing it since we were born, because without it we would not be alive. This term, which until a year ago was seen by most of the population as a complicated technicality, is very much the order of the day today. Virtually everyone knows that it is the main component of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Thanks to them, along with the rest of the coronavirus vaccines, we are being able to stop the pandemic little by little. But COVID-19 It is not the only disease that can succumb to this novel way of making vaccines. So could others as worrisome as malaria, flu, HIV, and certain types of cancer.

Coronavirus vaccines have been the first of Messenger RNA that have been approved for use in humans. But there are others, still in different stages of investigation, for all the aforementioned conditions. The most recent case for which we have had information is that of a vaccine for melanoma developed by BioNTech, the other pharmaceutical company behind what we know as “Pfizer’s”.

There are still many steps to take until the definitive vaccine for these diseases is reached. However, with this pandemic we have verified the most important thing: that messenger RNA is a diamond in the rough and that, as we polish it, it will give us many more joys.

This is how messenger RNA vaccines work

Our DNA It is a kind of manual, which contains all the instructions for the proper functioning of our body. In it they are found from the color of our eyes, to everything necessary so that the hormones that keep us alive can be synthesized.

Messenger RNA helps DNA information to be executed

For these instructions to be executed it is necessary turn them into protein. This is done by some organelles present in our cells, called ribosomes. But there is a problem: ribosomes cannot read DNA. Therefore, it is necessary that all the information it contains is translated into something that they can interpret.

This is done through a process, known as transcription, whereby the content of the DNA necessary for protein synthesis is passed to another molecule, called messenger RNA. The mRNA would be that instruction manual, now in a language that ribosomes can read.

This occurs naturally in all the cells of our body. That is why recently there were many sarcastic comments on social networks with the publication of a denier, scandalized because all the cells of a vaccinated corpse had messenger RNA. If they hadn’t, he would have died much earlier.

What do these vaccines do then? Basically, they take one more instruction to the ribosomes. They introduce a messenger RNA fragment with the guidelines for the synthesis of a component that can start the immune system. These strange agents are what is known as antigens. In the case of coronavirus vaccines, these are SARS-CoV-2 proteins, generally known as spicules. Thus, when ribosomes manufacture that virus proteins, our defenses interpret that we have been infected and they start up, being prepared for the moment when the attack is real.

From HIV to malaria

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The coronavirus pandemic has helped us to see the great effectiveness of messenger RNA vaccines. So those who work with them now do so with renewed hope.

Malaria vaccine has given good results in mice

The clinical trials for its use in other pathologies they continue to advance, although there is still a long way to go.

This is, for example, the case of the candidate for HIV vaccine developed by International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI). It is early to throw the bells flying, as it is in the very early stages of human clinical trials. However, their results are being so promising that they have already been put to work with Modern, the pharmacist responsible for one of the coronavirus vaccines, to continue working on it.

Recently we also knew the case of the malaria. Although today there are quite effective treatments, thanks to the research that won the Nobel Prize to Chinese chemistry Tu Youyou, there is still no a vaccine. And that, in the places where the parasite is more widespread than the cause, Plasmodium Falciparum, it would be vital. But this solution could come in the future thanks to the work of a team of scientists, led by members of the Walter Reed Army Research Institute (WRAIR) of the United States. For now, the preparation with the Messenger RNA The instructions for the synthesis of a parasite protein have only been tested in mice, but again with very good results.

As for malaria and HIV, vaccine candidates are also beginning to be developed against others, such as tuberculosis, flu, or hepatitis C.

Also cancer

But these vaccines aren’t just for preventing infections, like malaria or the flu. They are also useful in cancer immunotherapy. Naturally, our immune system does not protect us only from external agents. It can also fight those cells that begin to split uncontrollably, before they grow tumors. However, this is not always possible, so an extra defensive aid should be added. This is what is known as immunotherapy.

Now, thanks to advances in the study of Messenger RNA, we know that vaccines that contain it can also be effective for this purpose. So, BioNTech has developed one that contains four antigens proper to a type of melanoma. In this way, the immune system generates very specific antibodies against the tumor. Phase I of clinical trials It ended with great success and the II has just kicked off with the administration of the first of the 120 patients who will participate in it. And it is not the only tumor that could be treated this way, as the company CureVac is already moving forward with a similar procedure for the lung cancer.

Therefore, we are as we are thanks to messenger RNA, it keeps us alive, it is lifting us out of the worst pandemic of the last century and, possibly, in the future, it helps to end some of the worst diseases of our era. We can be very calm to have it in all our cells.

