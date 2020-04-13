Telegram is not a new app in any way. It was born in 2013, and since then it has accumulated more than 200 million users (the latest official figure is from 2018). The application it does not need WhatsApp controversies or falls to be used: it is good and safe by itself. For example, I am an intensive user of the platform for what it offers in terms of multi-device sessions and the file cloud.

In the last hours, its use in Spain is growing enormously. This is reflected by being third in the TOP of the free apps in the App Store, which reflects its installations in the last 24 hours, and the growth of searches in Google Trends. The cause? The disinformation that is taking place around WhatsApp. From journalists to political parties like Vox, they are accusing WhatsApp of being a platform where it is censored, something that is not technically possible.

WhatsApp has reduced globally the forwarding of viral messages to a person, so that the hoaxes that are at home by the messaging service are reduced. At least, its propagation will be much more expensive. In Telegram what changes is that, when the platform indicates that a message is forwarded, by default it shows which user originally wrote the message, and by clicking on it, you can be contacted.

Telegram forwarded messages versus forwarded on WhatsApp: easier identification

For the moment, Telegram has not limited the massive forwarding of messages to groups and individuals, as if you have been doing WhatsApp for a long time. But of course, with Telegram, since it is not such a massive service, there have not been lynching problems that have led to the death of people in countries like India. These events led WhatsApp to make announcements against hoaxes.

Nevertheless, in case the hoaxes reached Massively to Telegram, their traceability would be greater, because by default it is indicated which user wrote the message we are forwarding. Of course, Telegram does not indicate the number of resends of a message. WhatsApp does not either, but if it has been forwarded many times, it does indicate with two little arrows next to ‘Forwarded’.

The behavior of showing who forwards can be changed in Telegram, as we see in the image above. We will have to go to Settings> Privacy and security> Forwarded messages. In the “Who can add a link to my account when forwarding my messages?” We will select who can forward message with name with link. In all cases, even if our name cannot be contacted, it will be seen.

On Telegram it is easier to “report” a message

The use of Telegram is being defended as an alternative to WhatsApp where content cannot be censored. Based on the fact that this does not occur in either of the two companies, it should be mentioned that on Telegram channels and in its large groups, the direct possibility of reporting a message is offered, as we see in the image above.

It is not a measure designed to report hoaxes or misinformationBut they can work with it if they are bothersome or can put health at risk. On WhatsApp, which has been accused of censoring, there is also a similar function, but everything is much more manual than in the case of Telegram, since you cannot indicate the specific message you report.

We can report groups or people when they speak to us for the first time, but if we want to report specific information that we have inside, we cannot, directly. We will have to report the contact, but this will only be valid so that WhatsApp can check the latest messages received by you: “When you report a contact or group, WhatsApp receives the most recent messages you received from that user, as well as information about their recent interactions,” they mention in their FAQ. Manually, with captures, we can contact WhatsApp to take action on the matter.

To all this we must add that, although both services have end-to-end encryption, in Telegram this is only activated in secret chats. In ordinary conversations and groups, encryption exists, but the company has the keys. WhatsApp and Facebook have no way to decipher our messages. Telegram, even if it doesn’t, it does.