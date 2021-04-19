This is how Meghan Markle paid tribute to Philip of Edinburgh from California

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on Remembrance Sunday 2018. (Photo: MAX MUMBY / INDIGO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Meghan Markle paid her respects to Philip of Edinburgh this Saturday in a particular way by not being able to attend his funeral at Windsor Castle in person.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second daughter, whom she will give birth to in June, was unable to travel to the UK on the recommendation of her doctor.

Although she was unable to attend in person, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the UK edition of HuffPost that Markle followed the funeral from home and wrote a handwritten dedication to accompany the wreath she and Harry commissioned for the funeral.

Harry and Meghan commissioned the wreath from florist Willow Crossley, whose services they have already hired for their son Archie’s christening and their wedding reception.

Each of the flowers in the crown symbolizes an important moment or virtue in the life of Philip of Edinburgh.

Among the flowers was the national flower of Greece, for his birth as Philip of Greece and Denmark; the sea thistle to represent her love and loyalty to the British Royal Navy and the roses to symbolize her birth in June.

The flower crown was photographed along with the other crowns presented by the family.

Flower crowns of members of the British royal family. (Photo: WPA POOL VIA GETTY IMAGES)

At the funeral, both Harry and William were together publicly for the first time in more than a year, after the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave royalty, the controversies arising from the interview with Oprah and the restrictions due to the pandemic. At the end of the ceremony they were even seen speaking privately.

This article was originally published in the UK ‘HuffPost’ and has been translated from English by Daniel Templeman Sauco.

