Los Angeles- Away from the pomp of the Windsor house, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the first year of their son, Archie, on Wednesday, offering a solidarity image of the little one in the “Save the Children” campaign that raises funds for the most vulnerable children in this pandemic.

On the occasion of the celebration of the first year of their son Archie, the Sussex have shown this Wednesday through the social networks of “Save the Childen” a video of their son who is part of a campaign to raise funds for the most vulnerable children as a consequence of this situation caused by COVID-19.

And, instead of official photos, they have shown a video in which Meghan Markle reads to her son the story “Duck Rabbit!” (Rabbit Duck!) Sitting in a white chair, with the little one on her lap.

View this post on Instagram "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children's lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.

The surprise comes at the end, when the little boy stutters his first words and Harry and Meghan are heard shouting “Bravo, bravo!” with the emotion that characterizes first-time parents.

Archie, the fourth grandson of the heir Charles of England and eighth great-grandson of Elizabeth II, will celebrate his first year of life confined in warm California, a destination chosen by his parents after his decision to become economically independent from the British royal family.

Since April 1, this young couple and their son began to write a new sheet in the book of their life in Los Angeles and have created the charity Archewell, a name with a wink to their first-born who today could not be of otherwise he has received the congratulations of his paternal family.

Prince Charles, his grandfather, has congratulated him via Instagram with a black and white image of his christening day and a text that says: “A happy birthday to Archie, who is one year old today.”

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈 This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. Al Chris Allerton © ️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d – Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

The Dukes of Cambridge have also congratulated him with the words “We wish Archie a very happy first birthday!”, A message accompanied by a family photo also of his christening in July 2019.

And her great-grandmother Elizabeth II has also joined the congratulations: “Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten- Windsor, who is celebrating her first birthday today!”

Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈 Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

ARCHIE, TWELVE MONTHS AWAY FROM THE MEDIA FOCUS

The little boy was born in complete privacy, away from the media focus, there was no photograph at the exit of the hospital as was customary for high-ranking members of the family, a decision that was a before and after in the relationship of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with the British media.

In just two days, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, seldom received pampering from the English royal family.

Since then, no one has expected Hurricane “Megxit”, a decision that has turned around in the life of this little one who in less than six months has changed his residence three times in different countries: United Kingdom, Canada and now, since The coronavirus pandemic will break out in the United States.

In this year, there have been few public appearances of little Archie. Her performance at Windsor Castle, her intimate and secret christening and her appearance on her parents’ official trip to Africa last fall at a meeting with the Peace Prize, Desmond Tutu.

After their tour of the African continent, the Dukes of Sussex decided to take some time to reflect in Vancouver, a place chosen to show one more image of their son, seven months old.

Prince Harry and his wife decide to step back on their monarchical obligations, wish to be financially independent and lead their own solidarity works, away from Buckingham Palace.

