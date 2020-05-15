A video shows various game scenes: hunting, obtaining resources, construction.

Weeks ago, a curious simulator of medieval life was released that caught the attention of many of our readers, and today we have a new video that allows us to learn more about this interesting Medieval Dynasty, a survival video game for PC that It plans to premiere as a game with early access this year 2020.

You can make more than 60 objects and build up to 18 different buildingsThis is the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos that will give us the opportunity to meet the team ofToplitz Productionsand your goals with this Medieval Dynasty, an adventure that as you can see in the video, includes elements of survival and construction, since we must find resources and raw materials with which to manufacture new objects, and also build a village that provides shelter for more population.

Accustomed to guiding the steps of noble knights or even kings, in Medieval Dynasty we put ourselves in the shoes ofa simple subjectwho must do the impossible to prosper based on work, work and more work. Developed with Unreal Engine 4, this recreation of the Middle Ages promises to surprise with the detail with which some scenarios that will change with the seasons have been recreated.

There will be more than 60 different pieces such as weapons, work tools, furniture and clothing to make, as well as 18 different types of buildings that will help other medieval inhabitants decide to move to our village. As there is still a time until this adventure is released, and if yours is the Middle Ages, we remind you that the popular Mount and Blade II: Bannerlod is already available in early access. The release date of Crusader Kings 3, one of the most anticipated strategy games of the moment, was also confirmed in the last hours.

