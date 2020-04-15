Mayeli Alonso She has always been a woman of character. The former of Lupillo Rivera She was one of the stars of the reality show “Rica Famosa Latina” where she frequently had discussions with the other girls.

The businesswoman was a light person and cool but with weapons to take when they made her angry. Now that the criticism has ended with Alonso on social networks, the famous faces them and reacts.

“They are going to criticize you for everything … So you live,” Alonso wrote on Instagram.

The star shared an image where he is seen wearing torn and tight jeans to his figure.

