This is how Masahiro Tanaka did on his return to the Japan Baseball League

The ex-pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Masahiro Tanaka, made his debut for the second time in his career at the Japanese League from Baseball (NPB) with the Rakuten Eagles and this time he did not show his caste seven years in the MLB.

Rakuten Eagles and Nippon Ham Fighters clashed for the NPB being without a doubt a special day for this whole country, since Masahiro Tanaka after shining seven years with the Yankees on the MLB, had his return to Japanese baseball.

However, Masahiro Tanaka did not have the best return to NPB and he took defeat with his Eagles, leaving something to be desired and without showing that breed of experience he had with Yankees for seven great seasons in the ball MLB.

Yes OK Tanaka quickly got his first punch on his return to the NPB, did not have the best night with the Eagles, being punished with hits and showing that he did not have a good night, as well as his Yankees they didn’t have it against the Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka starts off his first start of the season with a K! pic.twitter.com/km6u8wHOtO – Tom Mussa (@tom_mussa) April 17, 2021

Masahiro Tanaka allowed three runs, totaling four hits, struck out five and walked before being relieved to start the sixth, recording his first loss in eight years at the Japanese League from Baseball, something that surely the former pitcher of the Yankees you will want to improve over the course of the season.

What’s more, Tanaka was charged with the loss, which ended a streak of 28 consecutive wins in the regular season of the NPB which started in 2012.

Will they miss him in the Yankees?