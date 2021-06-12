This is how Marvel Studios will rejuvenate the Avengers

Marvel Studios will use younger actors to play the most important characters in its Cinematic Universe.

Even if Marvel studios started in 2008, it is already losing its best actors. As Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson they are already being replaced. For example, the new Captain America will be Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and the new Black widow will be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). But this does not mean that we will not see characters like Steve Rogers, Tony Stark or Natasha romanoff never more.

As Kevin FeigeHead of Marvel Studios, he intends to use “the multiverse” and the idea of ​​alternate realities and different timelines to rejuvenate the Avengers. So in a few years, we will be able to see the more well-known characters played by younger actors.

For now the present is more than assured.

Maybe the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe never be the same again after an event as big as the infinity war made up of the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

But even so, the present seems to be completely secured with a new generation of heroes. As Anthony Mackie just established himself as Captain America, while Hailee steinfeld Y Florence pugh They will assume the role of Hawkeye and Black Widow respectively, Tatiana Maslany will become the franchise’s next gamma-irradiated superhero, Ironheart from Dominique thorne will try to cover the loss of Tony Stark. Also in Wakanda Forever (2022) a new Black Panther will debut. Not forgetting that they will introduce Shang-Chi, The Eternals and Ms. Marvel, but for now we can continue to have the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Thor and Spider-Man.

So there will be many movies and series starring actors from 18 to 32 years old. Even so the future plans are always present and rejuvenate The Avengers it will be cyclical. While they are unveiling the new projects we can see all the films of Marvel studios already released in Disney Plus.