¿Mario Kart is the remedy that a couple in crisis needs? Maybe the Rainbow Path can bring magic back to a broken relationship? Really difficult questions to solve, but a survey ensures that the title has a great impact on the relationship of young players.

Playing video games is always a pleasure and best of all, that good experience can always be transferred to other people. Enjoying this passion with friends, family and acquaintances brings added value that always brings us a smile.

Of course, playing with your partner can bring you good moments full of bites and laughter. But what would you say if video games were the key to maintaining a relationship with your partner and that it was closer? According to a recent study, enjoying video games in the company of your partner can help lay the foundation for your relationship.

Sign up to Disney + and enjoy a week for free with all its content, including classic series and movies, from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

CenturyLink has surveyed 1,000 players to learn about their habits, and one in three users ages 18 to 24 says that playing with your partner helps to maintain a lasting relationship. And what is the most mentioned title? Effectively, Mario Kart.

After the mustachioed plumber, is Call of Duty and … Skyrim. However, love does not always manifest between games, since of the 1,000 respondents, 42 assured that he had separated due to video games.

The study concluded with therapist Ryan M. Earl’s opinion: Video games can help people work together to achieve a common goal. These kinds of shared activities can encourage and create more intimacy between individuals.

The good Mario always comes to solve the ballot for everyone who needs it. If you want to improve your relationship, a good blue shell direct to the heart always helps to keep love on wheels.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.